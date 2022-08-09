Read full article on original website
Related
13 Incredible Home Decor Deals to Shop on Amazon — Up to 67% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Every few months, we have the urge to shake things up in our space and start browsing for new pieces to create a fresh environment. Of course, we don’t want to shell out big bucks for a slight home upgrade — it gets expensive fast!
ETOnline.com
Amazon Cookware Deals 2022: Save Now on Le Creuset Kitchen Essentials
When stocking a kitchen with new pots and pans, you want to make sure you have at least a few pieces of cookware that will stay in your lineup forever. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though but right now, you can save big on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware with Amazon's deals.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
ETOnline.com
Jason Sudeikis Loses Custody Claim to Olivia Wilde, Judge Rules California is Kids’ Home State: Report
Jason Sudeikis' custody petition against Olivia Wilde was dismissed this week after a judge ruled that their children's home state is California. Page Sixconfirmed the ruling on Wednesday. Sudeikis first brought a case against Wilde in New York City family court over their two shared children -- Otis, 8, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million
After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Keo Motsepe Speaks Out: 'My Heart Breaks for Her' (Exclusive)
Anne Heche is getting well-wishes from her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, following the car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. In an exclusive statement to ET, the 32-year-old dancing pro sent prayers for the actress. "Anne was my partner on DWTS...
ETOnline.com
Gwyneth Paltrow and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Have an Envy-Worthy 48 Hours in NYC
Gwyneth Paltrow had 48 hours in NYC with her mini-me! In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories, the Goop founder documented her time in the Big Apple with her and Chris Martin’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. The 49-year-old gave her followers the first glimpse of her...
ETOnline.com
Megan Mullally Gets Uncomfortably Real About Her Daughter in 'Summering' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Megan Mullally isn't afraid to get candid in the upcoming film, Summering. Directed by James Ponsoldt, the movie takes place in the final days of summer and centers on four best friends -- Daisy, Lola, Mari and Dina -- who will soon be splitting up when they start middle school. When deciding how to spend their final summer weekend together, they come across a mystery that leads them on a life-changing adventure. The friends make a series of discoveries that are as much about solving the mystery as they are about learning the hard truths of growing up -- all while their mothers desperately seek their safe return.
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
8 covered outdoor kitchen ideas to guard your grill in style
These covered outdoor kitchen ideas are perfect if you fancy a little alfresco cooking but want to protect your expensive equipment and shelter yourself from the elements
Amazon Freevee Unveils Trailer, Premiere Date for ‘High School’; Coming-Of-Age Drama Based On Best-Selling Memoir
Amazon Freevee has released the first trailer for High School, an eight-episode coming-of-age drama based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name from Tegan and Sara Quin. The first four episodes of High School will premiere Oct. 14, with new episodes available every Friday on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). Produced by Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave...
The 5 best microwaves for your kitchen or dorm room
Based on research, expert interviews, and hands-on testing, we found these to be the best countertop microwaves you can buy.
ETOnline.com
Tarte Bundle and Save Sale: Get $120 Worth of Makeup for Just $44
Tarte Cosmetics fans, are you sitting down? The beauty brand's Angel Number Sale is here — offering a customizable bundle of full-size products for a low price you don't want to miss. If you're running low on your go-to Tarte primers, eye shadow palettes, or anything else, then you might want to stock up before this deal ends. You can get viral products like maracuja juicy lip plump for only a fraction of the price.
Hilary Farr Shares Her Best Advice For Buying A New Rug
Part of your home decor scheme should be rugs, and Hilary Farr has some great advice when it comes to picking the perfect rug for your indoor and outdoor space.
The Best New Trader Joe's Products I've Come Across This Year (And Yes, There Were Many)
Here's what to stock up on.
ETOnline.com
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Share a Kiss While Making a Dunkin Run
Ben Affleck is living his best life! While out and about in Santa Monica, California, the 49-year-old actor had his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in one arm and a bag of Dunkin Donuts goodies in the other!. Affleck, who has been photographed on numerous occasions with Dunkin products, and Lopez...
thesource.com
Rubi Rose Facing Backlash For Giving Non-Black People The “N-Word” Pass
Rubi Rose is currently catching heat for comments she made during a recent Twitch stream with streamer Adin Ross about letting non-Black people say the N-word. Rose was featured on Ross’s stream in July and mistook Ross for a light-skinned Black man. When Ross told Rose that he was white, he then asked her if that meant he could use the N-word. Rose then went on to say that he could use the N-word and believes other non-Black people can use the word if they don’t use it with any malicious intent.
The 16 best laundry bags and baskets for dorm rooms, according to experts
The right dirty laundry receptacle can make a big difference in how your dorm room looks, and make the dreaded chore of doing laundry while away at school a little less horrible. Which is why it’s worth it to spend a little time picking out the right style for your needs.
ETOnline.com
See Johnny Depp's Transformation Into King Louis XV in His Acting Return
Johnny Depp is stepping out of court and back onto the big screen. The actor has been tapped for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. In the first teaser portrait, released by French film house Why Not Productions, Depp is fully-clad as the 1700s-era monarch. The ensemble features an ornate, gold petticoat with a bright-blue sash. The actor's face is made-up with white powder, typical of the time period, and is wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail. The striking, side-profile photo shows Depp's eyes covered with a black blindfold and his white, feathered hat finishes the look.
Comments / 0