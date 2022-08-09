Read full article on original website
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ Coombs
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.
Bengals Get Great News About Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old has missed all of training camp with a back injury
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
Yardbarker
Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran DT, Bolster Interior Defensive Line Rotation
The Kansas City Chiefs have needed some additional help along the interior of their defensive line this summer, and the team has finally found its match. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City is signing defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal. Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny...
Yardbarker
Jets sign Pro Bowler Duane Brown, fill need following Mekhi Becton injury
The New York Jets addressed a major hole in their offensive today with the signing of five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter of the Jets’ acquisition of some much-needed help for their ailing offensive line. “Sources: Five-time...
Yardbarker
Broncos Camp OLB Stock Report: 4 Risers, 2 Fallers
The Denver Broncos have a stable of edge rushers with incredible potential, but the unit lacks experience. The starters are set in Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, but there are health and durability questions with those two players. Gregory, currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, is on...
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
Yardbarker
Free Agent DT Shelton Signs 1-Year Deal with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs added another piece to their defensive line, signing journeyman defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a 1-year contract on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount. Shelton was a 2015 first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Washington, where he spent 3 years in Cleveland before spending at...
Broncos Place Rookie OLB Christopher Allen on Season-Ending IR
The Alabama product will redshirt the 2022 campaign.
