Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Minidoka Preschool Center located at 310 10th Street in the District Service Center, Rupert, ID. Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3 - 5 years old. The screening includes...

MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO