sltablet.com
Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County
The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
click orlando
City of Orlando employee suspended amid investigation for blocking women’s health clinic access, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staffer was suspended amid an investigation into a complaint claiming they blocked access to a women’s health clinic in a city-owned vehicle earlier this month, city officials announced Thursday. Ashley Papagni, a spokesperson for the city of Orlando, said the parking employee has...
click orlando
South Daytona city council approves vaping, fireworks, building ordinances
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – South Daytona’s city council approved several ordinances during its meeting Tuesday night, including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales and building height revisions. Those ordinances include the following amendments:. Smoking (excluding unfiltered cigars) and vaping are prohibited within the city’s parks and...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Commission votes 4-3 to cap rent increases
The Orange County Commission, during its Tuesday meeting, voted 4-3 to send a rent stabilization ordinance to the voters in November that caps rent increases on multifamily properties with four or more units for a year. Mayor Jerry Demings, and District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore voted against the ordinance. "The...
theapopkavoice.com
Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum
Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
click orlando
Results 2022: 2 candidates running in the Florida Senate District 15 universal primary
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Democratic state lawmakers are running for Florida Senate against each other, and because no one else is running, this primary is open to all voters. Florida is a closed primary state, which means only members of a political party can vote in a party primary.
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
WESH
Osceola County school officials say driver shortage may cause bus delays
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One day before the first day of school, Osceola County Schools Transportation officials are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely. Transportation officials say they spent the summer finding solutions to a significant bus driver shortage. Last year, they...
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
click orlando
Brevard teachers toured local neighborhoods in ice cream truck to encourage summer reading
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – While most kids were spending the summer lounging or playing video games, two teachers in Indialantic were loading into an ice cream truck with no air conditioning. Kimberly Donovan, a literacy coach, and Amanda McCaughin, a media specialist, were hoping to inspire those kids to...
bungalower
Winter Park’s “Fix It, Don’t Pitch It” event returns on September 10
The City of Winter Park will be bringing back its annual repair workshop event, “Fix It, Don’t Pitch It” on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Winter Park Farmers’ Market. The event is part of the city’s Sustainability Action Plan, part of which...
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
floridapolitics.com
Lawsuit filed in HD 45 race, another threatened, in mailers ruckus
The GOP Primary is flooded with ugly attack ads, mostly hitting Carolina Amesty and Bruno Portigliatti. The fiancé of House District 45 Republican Carolina Amesty sued one of her Republican opponents, his consultants and an outside political committee, charging that campaign mailers have violated his rights. Jesus “Jay” Rosario,...
Public paychecks: See Orange County government’s top-paid workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average pay for Orange County government based on available data is $24.77 per hour. That figure is based on roughly 7,556 employee hourly pay...
click orlando
‘We don’t stand by:’ Volusia schools outline security measures for students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With nearly 70,000 children heading back to school in Volusia County on Monday, district officials and Volusia County law enforcement assured parents that officers won’t hesitate to enter school buildings in the event of an active shooter. “We’ve had the pleasure of having them...
villages-news.com
Acute need for workforce housing near The Villages clashes with rural way of life
The acute need for workforce housing near The Villages is clashing with the vanishing rural way of life of residents who are already coping with some of the worst traffic in the tri-county area. Massive development on the drawing board for the tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake...
click orlando
Lack of pay, new legislation drives teachers away, forces Florida schools to improvise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs is ready to bring in district staff and “put them in the classrooms” to fill roughly 100 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “The fact that we have a shortage is an...
villages-news.com
Royal residents take on new adversary after holding off Turnpike threat
With a potential extension of the Florida Turnpike now on hold, Royal residents set their sights Tuesday on a proposed residential development of 527 homes as the latest threat to their historic black community. The Highland Homes family housing project is planned for 157 acres along County Road 229 west...
Downtown developer Craig Ustler takes on his 1st SoDo project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando developer Craig Ustler, whose projects in and around the city’s core have earned him the nickname “Mr. Downtown,” has joined on as co-developer for a mixed-use project that would be his first in the city’s SoDo district.
