sltablet.com

Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
click orlando

South Daytona city council approves vaping, fireworks, building ordinances

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – South Daytona’s city council approved several ordinances during its meeting Tuesday night, including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales and building height revisions. Those ordinances include the following amendments:. Smoking (excluding unfiltered cigars) and vaping are prohibited within the city’s parks and...
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Commission votes 4-3 to cap rent increases

The Orange County Commission, during its Tuesday meeting, voted 4-3 to send a rent stabilization ordinance to the voters in November that caps rent increases on multifamily properties with four or more units for a year. Mayor Jerry Demings, and District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore voted against the ordinance. "The...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum

Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
WESH

Osceola County school officials say driver shortage may cause bus delays

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One day before the first day of school, Osceola County Schools Transportation officials are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely. Transportation officials say they spent the summer finding solutions to a significant bus driver shortage. Last year, they...
mynews13.com

School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy

APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
bungalower

Winter Park’s “Fix It, Don’t Pitch It” event returns on September 10

The City of Winter Park will be bringing back its annual repair workshop event, “Fix It, Don’t Pitch It” on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Winter Park Farmers’ Market. The event is part of the city’s Sustainability Action Plan, part of which...
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
floridapolitics.com

Lawsuit filed in HD 45 race, another threatened, in mailers ruckus

The GOP Primary is flooded with ugly attack ads, mostly hitting Carolina Amesty and Bruno Portigliatti. The fiancé of House District 45 Republican Carolina Amesty sued one of her Republican opponents, his consultants and an outside political committee, charging that campaign mailers have violated his rights. Jesus “Jay” Rosario,...
click orlando

‘We don’t stand by:’ Volusia schools outline security measures for students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With nearly 70,000 children heading back to school in Volusia County on Monday, district officials and Volusia County law enforcement assured parents that officers won’t hesitate to enter school buildings in the event of an active shooter. “We’ve had the pleasure of having them...
villages-news.com

Acute need for workforce housing near The Villages clashes with rural way of life

The acute need for workforce housing near The Villages is clashing with the vanishing rural way of life of residents who are already coping with some of the worst traffic in the tri-county area. Massive development on the drawing board for the tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake...
villages-news.com

Royal residents take on new adversary after holding off Turnpike threat

With a potential extension of the Florida Turnpike now on hold, Royal residents set their sights Tuesday on a proposed residential development of 527 homes as the latest threat to their historic black community. The Highland Homes family housing project is planned for 157 acres along County Road 229 west...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Downtown developer Craig Ustler takes on his 1st SoDo project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando developer Craig Ustler, whose projects in and around the city’s core have earned him the nickname “Mr. Downtown,” has joined on as co-developer for a mixed-use project that would be his first in the city’s SoDo district.

