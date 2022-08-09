Read full article on original website
Related
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
fox17.com
Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges in elaborate detention center plot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The federal prosecution process continues for the Nashville man who was found guilty last month of felony vandalism in elaborate scheme involving weapons at a detention center. The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Alexander Friedmann, 52, has plead guilty Thursday to being a...
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
Suspect charged after Hermitage shooting
The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
Alex Friedmann pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
A Nashville man has pleaded guilty to federal charges after he hid weapons in the Davidson County Detention Center, vandalizing the jail in the process.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help in the search of missing Texas man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The search for a missing man went viral on social media after he vanished in Nashville. Since then, strangers from the popular application, TikTok, turned into a search crew.
whopam.com
Local inmate found dead, foul play not suspected
An inmate was found dead early Thursday morning at the Christian County Jail. Jailer Brad Hewell says jail personnel discovered the man unresponsive and administered CPR, but those life-saving efforts proved to be unsuccessful. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel pronounced 36-year old Xavier Bryant of Hopkinsville dead at the jail...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot overnight in South Nashville off Murfreesboro Pike.
WSMV
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
Woman charged with attempting to hide firearm following Hermitage shooting
A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.
Catalytic converter stolen from Hendersonville man in broad daylight
A day on the lake turned into a day in the shop after a Hendersonville man said his catalytic converter was stolen in broad daylight while he was out fishing.
Hopkinsville felon charged with federal gun and drug offenses
A Christian County man could be facing upwards of 40 years in prison for his accused crimes if convicted.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man federally indicted on drug trafficking, firearm offenses
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment for drug trafficking and firearm related offenses against a Hopkinsville man. According to a news release, the federal grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Buddy Chambless of Hopkinsville with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The investigation reportedly revealed over a dozen firearms, which were seized.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
clarksvillenow.com
School district enters new year with solid state rankings, plans for improvements
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top school districts in Tennessee. According to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based school ranking and review site, CMCSS ranks in the top 25 of the 147 districts in...
clarksvillenow.com
Students welcomed on first full day in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Students across the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System had their first full day of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday. Director of Schools Jean Luna-Vedder and district leadership welcomed students and staff at Ringgold Elementary as they arrived to begin this school year. “This will...
wkdzradio.com
Both Sides Still Awaiting Discovery In Brandon Death
Considerable discovery remains for both Michaela Carpinet’s defense and the Commonwealth’s office — surrounding the January DUI death of Roaring Springs and 79-year-old man John Brandon. During Wednesday’s pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Giordano noted it was not yet time to...
Comments / 1