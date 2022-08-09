ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rutherford Source

Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
whopam.com

Local inmate found dead, foul play not suspected

An inmate was found dead early Thursday morning at the Christian County Jail. Jailer Brad Hewell says jail personnel discovered the man unresponsive and administered CPR, but those life-saving efforts proved to be unsuccessful. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel pronounced 36-year old Xavier Bryant of Hopkinsville dead at the jail...
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man federally indicted on drug trafficking, firearm offenses

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment for drug trafficking and firearm related offenses against a Hopkinsville man. According to a news release, the federal grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Buddy Chambless of Hopkinsville with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The investigation reportedly revealed over a dozen firearms, which were seized.
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
clarksvillenow.com

School district enters new year with solid state rankings, plans for improvements

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System, which has a long history of excellence, continues to rank among the top school districts in Tennessee. According to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based school ranking and review site, CMCSS ranks in the top 25 of the 147 districts in...
clarksvillenow.com

Students welcomed on first full day in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Students across the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System had their first full day of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday. Director of Schools Jean Luna-Vedder and district leadership welcomed students and staff at Ringgold Elementary as they arrived to begin this school year. “This will...
wkdzradio.com

Both Sides Still Awaiting Discovery In Brandon Death

Considerable discovery remains for both Michaela Carpinet’s defense and the Commonwealth’s office — surrounding the January DUI death of Roaring Springs and 79-year-old man John Brandon. During Wednesday’s pre-trial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Giordano noted it was not yet time to...

