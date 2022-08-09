Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Comfortable temperatures, humidity levels on tap for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll transition today from the muggy conditions we’ve endured all summer to more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels as we head into the weekend. Much lower rain chances today. Going from muggy to marvelous. Temps hold below-average next week. Last night’s stormy cold front...
WBTV
Al Conklin: First Alert Thursday for possible pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a First Alert for Thursday as a cold front moves south over the region today, causing our rain chances to steadily pick up. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will all be...
WBTV
First Alert issued today for showers, storms possible this afternoon ahead of Panthers Fan Fest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more round of showers and thunderstorms on the way this afternoon before we get some changes in this hot and steamy pattern just in time for the weekend. First Alert rest of today: Showers and storms likely. Friday: Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers.
WBTV
One more day in the 90s before a First Alert for possible widespread Thursday storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re partly sunny and very humid again today with hot afternoon temperatures rebounding back to the low 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. One more hot and humid day in the 90s. First Alert: Stormy cold front Thursday. Friday-Weekend: Cooler...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Typical summer weather continues, chance of storms for later in the day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The summer pattern continues as we deal with more heat, humidity, and late-day storms but chances are upon us!. Today will feature afternoon clouds with spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some will stay dry the whole day while others will get some good downpours! The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Otherwise, hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Morganton, or 4 miles east of South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Icard, Hildebran, Casar, South Mountains State Park, Pleasant Grove, Cooksville, Propst, Vale, Mountain View and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WBTV
Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium
Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain and storms hampering the 2022 Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday night. App rewards you for checking out Charlotte area businesses. The idea is to get people to explore the city and try new areas. Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautical Landing’ as part of 50th...
Tractor-trailer a total loss after massive fire at I-77 rest area
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was destroyed by a massive fire at a rest area along Interstate 77 in Iredell County early Thursday morning, officials said. The fire happened at the rest area on northbound I-77 just north of Statesville, the Ebenezer Fire Station confirmed. Firefighters said the truck was a total loss but the trailer was saved. The driver was able to escape and no one was hurt during the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Why do gas prices vary throughout Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices started going down from their peak around mid-July, but you may also notice pretty big differences in price at gas stations around town. Even just within west Charlotte, prices are different at each station. On Thursday the 7-11 at Freedom Drive and Thrift Road was charging $4.14, but just a mile away at the Valero on Tuckaseegee Road. the price was $3.69.
One dead in northwest Charlotte collision, Medic says
Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.
WBTV
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
WBTV
TOP HEADLINES
The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard. Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery. The suspects allegedly took the car at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard. Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park. Veterans want flag...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Homicide reported in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
WBTV
Two shot at motel in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Medic confirmed two people were taken emergency to Atrium CMC...
WBTV
Charlotte head-on crash kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt following a two-car wreck Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. at the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near the Brookmere neighborhood. Two cars – a black Hyundai and a gray Honda –...
1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Carowinds announces big changes taking flight in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Thursday it will be making some big additions in 2023 as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Aeronautica Landing, the park said, “sets the runway for curiosity and imagination to soar” with attractions “inspired by the spirit of adventure and innovation that made world history in the Carolinas.”
Smoky Mountain News
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
‘Clear for takeoff’: Carowinds reveals new ‘Aeronautica Landing’ area
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is taking flight in 2023 by celebrating its 50th Anniversary with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation, park officials announced Thursday. In 2023, the park will celebrate “50 years of Carolina fun,” a special event that will bring new rides, […]
WBTV
Supply chain issues cause racing event to be canceled
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that they say killed a juvenile. A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings. Carowinds opening 'Aeronautica Landing' for 2023 season. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Comments / 0