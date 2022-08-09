Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
kalb.com
Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hospitals around the nation are feeling the effects of the nursing shortage after the past two years of dealing with the pandemic caused many of them to leave the career field. In Central Louisiana, the CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation has partnered with the Central Louisiana Community Foundation...
nomadlawyer.org
Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
kalb.com
Fort Polk name to cost $1.3M, concern over process
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - From directional signs along Highway 28 West, to welcome signs entering the post and every letterhead, flyer and promotional material, hundreds of documents and signage need to be changed over to the congressional commission’s recommendation from Fort Polk to Fort Johnson. The post would hold the name of Army Sergeant William Henry Johnson who received a Purple Heart for his service in WWI.
theadvocate.com
Ville Platte police chief can’t run again after ‘compelling evidence’ he doesn’t live in city: court
Longtime Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been disqualified from running for reelection after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal found “credible and compelling evidence” that Lartigue has not been living in city limits, as required of a candidate. The opinion was handed down by a...
WATCH VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at K-9 academy in Louisiana
Videos allegedly taken inside a K-9 academy in Rapides Parish, La. are sparking outrage. One dog owner and her attorney are now speaking out, hoping to shut down the facility.
kalb.com
10-year-old uses birthday to fundraise for Songs of Survivors organization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Aug. 13, a 10-year-old used his birthday to give back to the community for the sixth year in a row. Dominik Glorioso has spent his last six birthdays helping people in need. Instead of asking for birthday presents, Dominik asks for monetary donations to support local organizations. This year, Dominik organized a ‘Ride 2 Thrive’ motorcycle ride fundraiser with proceeds going towards the Songs of Survivors organization that helps the most at-risk populations in the state and veterans through music therapy.
theadvocate.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
Ville Platte pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
kalb.com
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
kalb.com
Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
klax-tv.com
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
cenlanow.com
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
Lake Charles American Press
Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder
The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021, attack of 67-year-old Blanks.
