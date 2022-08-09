ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hospitals around the nation are feeling the effects of the nursing shortage after the past two years of dealing with the pandemic caused many of them to leave the career field. In Central Louisiana, the CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation has partnered with the Central Louisiana Community Foundation...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk name to cost $1.3M, concern over process

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - From directional signs along Highway 28 West, to welcome signs entering the post and every letterhead, flyer and promotional material, hundreds of documents and signage need to be changed over to the congressional commission’s recommendation from Fort Polk to Fort Johnson. The post would hold the name of Army Sergeant William Henry Johnson who received a Purple Heart for his service in WWI.
LEESVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
City
Alexandria, LA
kalb.com

10-year-old uses birthday to fundraise for Songs of Survivors organization

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Aug. 13, a 10-year-old used his birthday to give back to the community for the sixth year in a row. Dominik Glorioso has spent his last six birthdays helping people in need. Instead of asking for birthday presents, Dominik asks for monetary donations to support local organizations. This year, Dominik organized a ‘Ride 2 Thrive’ motorcycle ride fundraiser with proceeds going towards the Songs of Survivors organization that helps the most at-risk populations in the state and veterans through music therapy.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The City Council#Jackson St
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels

Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
PITKIN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalb.com

Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty

After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
BOYCE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD searches for murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder

The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021, attack of 67-year-old Blanks.
VERNON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy