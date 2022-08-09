ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Firefighters contain house fire in Paso Robles

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 2 days ago
A fire that broke out in a Paso Robles home Tuesday morning was contained to the garage.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a house fire at 244 18th St. in Paso Robles at about 10:13 a.m.

The firefighters saw flames burning in the home's garage and threatening to spread, but were able to stop the fire from damaging the rest of the house.

Paso Robles sent two engines, one truck and two battalion chiefs to the fire. Atascadero Fire, CAL FIRE SLO, San Luis Ambulance and Paso Robles Police also responded to the fire.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

