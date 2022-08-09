Previously damaged overpass will reopen Tuesday evening, Outagamie County says

Outagamie County Highway CC (Rose Hill Road) over I-41 is scheduled to re-open to traffic by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, county officials announced.

The existing overpass will re-open to a single lane of traffic due to damage sustained after being hit by a vehicle . A temporary traffic signal will be used to control traffic across the structure, Outagamie County Highway Engineer Joe Zellmer said in a news release.

The speed along County CC will be reduced to 25 mph at the bridge.

Additionally, officials said drivers should be advised that the County JJ and WIS 55 roundabout has opened to traffic. County JJ is now open between WIS 55 and County CC but remains closed between County CC and County N. County JJ is anticipated to re-open to motorists in about one month.

Outagamie County