ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Previously damaged overpass will reopen Tuesday evening, Outagamie County says

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7yEx_0hAqvBho00

Outagamie County Highway CC (Rose Hill Road) over I-41 is scheduled to re-open to traffic by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, county officials announced.

The existing overpass will re-open to a single lane of traffic due to damage sustained after being hit by a vehicle . A temporary traffic signal will be used to control traffic across the structure, Outagamie County Highway Engineer Joe Zellmer said in a news release.

The speed along County CC will be reduced to 25 mph at the bridge.

Additionally, officials said drivers should be advised that the County JJ and WIS 55 roundabout has opened to traffic. County JJ is now open between WIS 55 and County CC but remains closed between County CC and County N. County JJ is anticipated to re-open to motorists in about one month.

Outagamie County

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Local Officials Resolve to Make Culver’s Intersection Safer

Motorists quickly learn they’re in for a wait if they’re trying to head north on Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road/County BB at the Culver’s restaurant intersection. Those who feel they can’t wait take risks when patience runs out. As a result, the intersection is fraught with near misses, horn blowing and so far this year, four accidents.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Utility emergency closes State 49

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Scandinavia Fire Department received a call about a break in a gas service line. “A construction crew way laying asphalt and during their operations a gas service was disrupted and we had a gas leak on Main Street,” said Scandinavia Fire Chief Bryan Fuhs.
SCANDINAVIA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Outagamie County, WI
Traffic
Outagamie County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Outagamie County, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Red Cross: 14 people without home after fire at Oshkosh apartment building

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Thursday evening apartment fire in Oshkosh left multiple people without a home. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin says that disaster volunteers are helping 14 people that are without a home following an overnight fire in Oshkosh. The Court Tower apartments were the ones that caught fire.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Overpass
seehafernews.com

Man Reported Missing in Appleton

The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing. 30-year-old Psimon J. Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of Briarcliff Drive in Appleton at around 8:30 a.m. and was believed to be traveling to Green Bay. Chetto, who is cognitively...
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear

August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Nine people hurt after van crashes into parked truck

NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after a transit van crashed into a parked truck in New London. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Officials say the transit van, with nine people inside, was traveling north...
NEW LONDON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
Door County Pulse

K-9 Leo Going to Oconto County

Door County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Pat McCarty reported in July to the Door County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee that K-9 Leo – who joined the department in October 2021 – and his handler, Deputy Matthew Tassoul, were not a good fit. Oconto County will take Leo, and the handler will go to training in October and will get another dog.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Man, 37, dies in crash with farm implement

RED RIVER TOWNSHIP – A 37-year-old Algoma man died on Aug. 6 after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the back of a farm implement on Kewaunee County AB. The crash was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. A haybine was traveling north on AB when it was struck in the rear by the Algoma man's pickup just south of Kewaunee County S, fatally injuring the pickup driver. He died at the scene.
ALGOMA, WI
Fox11online.com

Man found dead along riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN (WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
cwbradio.com

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy