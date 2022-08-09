ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Suwannee

By Alison Posey
 2 days ago
The Suwannee High School football team didn't have the season they wanted last year. After starting out the year 2-0, they won just one game the rest of the way.

The Dogs learned from that, and they're ready to prove that this fall. Last year's squad had a lot of young guys, who head coach Kyler Hall says have grown from that adversity. He said last summer's lack of consistency carried over into the fall, and that hasn't been the case this year.

Coach really liked this team's off season. For the Bulldogs, their biggest losses come in the trenches, but they've done a good job in replacing those positions. Skill wise, coach says he's confident in what they have coming back.

Now, this team is focused on doing the small things right, and taking all they've learned and applying it towards this fall.

"Once you become great at that, all the big things kind of take care of themselves," said Hall. "I have seen a growth and a maturity from last year starting with those guys that went through it, the returning guys, the veteran guys that have been through the fire. That trickles down to the young guys. I am anxious to see how these guys and how they respond to last year. Everyone goes through adversity at some point. The key is how you respond to it."

Suwannee hosts Columbia August 19th for their kickoff classic. They open the regular season at Flaglar Palm Coast on the 26th.

