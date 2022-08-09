ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston Property Insurance becomes 5th Fla. company to enter receivership in 2022

By Stassy Olmos
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
In the first week of August, four Florida property insurance companies had their ratings withdrawn on the rating agency Demotech’s database and one of those is now in liquidation.

Weston Property & Casualty Insurance is the fifth property insurance company operating in Florida to go into receivership this year.

According to the Florida Chief Financial Officer’s (CFO) website , Weston entered liquidation on August 8. This leaves its 20,000 customers just 30 days to find new insurance and all existing claims will be transferred to the Florida Insurance Guarantee Association.

The CFO website states, "On August 8, 2022, Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Company was ordered into receivership for purposes of liquidation by the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Leon County, Florida. The Florida Department of Financial Services is the court-appointed Receiver of Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Company."

Weston and FedNat insurance were the first companies to lose their financial stability ratings from Demotech after reviewing reinsurance packets for the 2022 hurricane season.

Documents show that FedNat has transferred 78,000 policies to its subsidiary, Monarch National Insurance Company, and dropped all remaining policies.

According to our records , FedNat had about 152,000 policies before they filed for rehabilitation in receivership in May. They dropped 68,000 homeowners and continued operating.

Bankers Specialty and Community First are the other two companies that now have an NR or “no rating” from Demotech. Their parent company, Bankers Insurance Group, tells us that they voluntarily withdrew their rating.

In a statement, they said, “We proactively withdrew our ratings from Demotech over lingering concerns about the company's methodologies. AM Best is the largest global rating agency for the insurance industry. Bankers Insurance Group holds an AM Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) that exceeds the requirement for mortgage lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.”

“Bankers is already rated by global rating firm AM Best. They have a B++ rating, which qualifies all of their policyholders for federally backed mortgages,” Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute explained. “This is going to be a seamless process for the customers. It will make no difference in the way they're covered.”

However, Bankers announced in July that it will no longer be writing homeowners insurance in Florida — only commercial lines, builders risk, rentals, and flood policies.

We also talked with representatives from the AM Best rating agency to ask them why they only rate some Florida companies and not others.

They told us in a phone conversation that they have specific criteria and “some companies may not be as financially sound as they make themselves out to be and be hesitant to come to a rating agency such as AM Best,” said Jeffery Mango, managing director of strategy and communications for the agency.

Federal loans such as Freddie and Fannie will accept insurance from a company rated “B” or better by AM Best and only an “A” from Demotech.

For homeowners with United Property And Casualty Insurance (UPC), who were downgraded to an “M” or moderate… they are still in compliance with federal loans as well. UPC opted into the Florida Office Of Insurance Regulation’s (OIR) reinsurance program with Citizens Property Insurance which gives them the necessary financial backing.

As stated on the OIR website , “the temporary market stabilization arrangement is a substitute for an acceptable financial stability rating for policies with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The arrangement provides that if an insurer is covered by a reinsurer who assumes, by endorsement, 100 percent of the insurer’s liability or any covered loss payable, but unpaid by the insurer, for reason of insolvency, it meets the exemption requirements for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.”

Click here to read more about why Weston entered receivership .

Other property insurance companies that went into receivership this year and are in liquidation are Avatar, Southern Fidelity, and Lighthouse (in Louisiana).

Comments / 0

Business
CBS Miami

South Florida communities impacted by insurance crisis

MIAMI - Florida's insurance crisis continues as four companies have been downgraded and a fifth carrier going out of business, leaving homeowners scrambling."I were not in the peak of hurricane season so to know your about to be dumped is nerve-racking," said homeowner Ernesto Cortez, referring to his insurance carrier not only dropping him but going out of business.The move comes after multiple insurance companies in the state were downgraded, his carrier Weston, is among them and now they have become insolvent. "After the downgrade of the insurance companies, they didn't do the 17 they did 4 companies but out of...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

These four professors get it right on DeSantis vs. Warren | Letters

DeSantis ousts progressive prosecutor; Andrew Warren’s removal was based on false assumptions | Aug. 6. The juxtaposition of two opinion pieces on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ firing of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren creates a compelling comparison. The Wall Street Journal supports the decision with sound bites from DeSantis and his allies. Their superficial analysis, which failed to acknowledge the real possibility that the governor’s abortion law violates the state constitution, culminates in a weak conclusion: “But if Mr. DeSantis is correct about how Mr. Warren has been running his office, then what’s the argument that his conduct doesn’t fit the bill?” That “argument” is provided cogently on the same opinion page by four expert scientists in the area of law enforcement. Rather than rely on sound bites, they provide objective data showing that Warren has been a highly effective prosecutor of the law, functioning well within the boundaries of his job description.
FLORIDA STATE
MarketRealist

How to Use Life Insurance While You’re Alive

Once you’ve decided that life insurance is worth it, you may be wondering how to use it while you’re still alive. Depending on the policy type, a life insurance plan can benefit you in life and in death. Article continues below advertisement. As the saying goes, you can't...
INCOME TAX
Tampa Bay Times

For Florida tenants, fighting eviction comes at a price

A life-long renter in a Tampa neighborhood may spark an overhaul of Florida’s eviction law, if she wins in court. Elizabeth Dorado has lived in the same house for 30 years. She raised her two children there. So when her landlord filed to evict her in December 2019, she chose to fight it. In order to prove that she had always paid her rent on time and kept the property in good shape, Dorado, 64, first had to pay $3,000.
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lives hang in the balance as time runs out for action on health insurance

Five years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Yet I’m the lucky one. I could afford to get treatment. Too many people in America don’t have the health care they need, even today. The 2021 American Rescue Plan included subsidies to make health insurance more affordable than ever, resulting in a record-breaking health insurance enrollment of 14.5 million Americans for 2022.
HEALTH
