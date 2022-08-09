ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Family says Baltimore man killed on way to volunteering at food pantry

By Brittney Verner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Baltimore City police detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down in front of his home Monday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m right near the corner of Walbrook and McKean Avenue in West Baltimore.

His uncle, Rev. Keith Bailey, said Antwine Smith was 57-years-old and was on his way to volunteer at a food pantry which he often did.

“He never showed up and I just thought maybe he went to sleep, you know, fell asleep or what have you. I can’t believe somebody would do something like this to him,” Bailey said.

MORE: August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Now, Bailey and other family members who didn’t want to be identified are traumatized by witnessing the aftermath of the shooting.

“Somebody woke me up out of my sleep and told me to come identify who this man was across the street laying down. That’s my brother,” a family member said.

FACES OF BALTIMORE CITY'S MURDER RATE

“My uncle was such a good person," another family member said. "If you didn’t have a shirt on, he will take the shirt off his back and give it to you."

Police said when they arrived, they found Smith dead. His family said it was because someone shot him in the back of the head.

Now, they’re hoping whoever is responsible for killing him is found.

“Whoever did it the Lord will bring it out it will be revealed who did it,” Bailey said.

Police have not released any information concerning any suspects in this case, but, if you have any information, they’re asking that you contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lock up.

There have been 219 murder investigations in Baltimore City in 2022.

Comments / 27

Justme
2d ago

This is so sad. I pray these thugs are captured and given a stiff sentence. May the family of this angle, seek solace knowing he did his best to help his community. Prayers to his family!

Reply
19
Eric Beers
2d ago

to his family I'm so sorry for your loss he sounds like a very good man I hope God reveals the murderer and charges him and conviction

Reply(1)
16
moon msp
2d ago

bmore could use some of that federal $ they got and get some cameras up in our neighborhoods. put them on every corner facing up the streets.

Reply(4)
10
 

