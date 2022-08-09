ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ashanti Cistrunk Discusses Linebacker Room, Defensive Versatility in Fall Camp

By Adam Rapier
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mn5v0_0hAqukMu00

Ashanti Cistrunk talks about the intensity of fall camp and how the team is developing into a cohesive unit.

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels fall training camp is well underway, and senior linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk is ready for everyone to see the hard work he and his teammates have been putting in.

After practice concluded earlier this week, Cistrunk spoke to the media and discussed what he’s seen from fall camp and what he wants to accomplish in his final year in Oxford. There are still areas this team can sharpen, but Cistrunk is excited for everyone to see their hard work pay off, especially from his guys in the linebacker room.

"We are working hard every day," Cistrunk said. "We are just going to let them say what they have to say. We know when we show up Sept. 3 what it's going to be."

Cistrunk is excited to watch the hard work from the linebackers pay off this season, but he is also looking forward to watching the entire defense unfold into an extremely versatile unit.

"We are trying to show multiple things--have everybody all around," Cistrunk said. "I feel pretty good about [the defense] being able to show different looks. It's pretty cool."

With the Rebels improving each practice, individual players are also making names for themselves, especially the young talent.

"A lot of guys are standing out man, so it's kind of hard to pick out each one," Cistrunk said. "Among the freshmen, I'd say Davidson Igbinosun, Tyler Banks and Jaron Willis."

As the freshman try to carve out their roles on the team, Cistrunk and the upperclassmen are emerging as leaders in a similar fashion.

The Rebel linebacker has been very attentive towards the hard work his team has been putting in during training camp. As for himself, he is hoping to improve from last season in which he finished with 28 total tackles, two and a half tackles for a loss, half a sack, and one interception.

"The next step would just be dominating completely," Cistrunk said, "just imposing my will on everybody."

Cistrunk and the Rebels open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Comments / 0

