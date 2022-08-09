ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans add pair of safeties in Adrian Colbert, Elijah Benton

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Tennessee Titans signed a pair of safeties Tuesday, adding Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton.

The Titans also waived cornerback Kenneth George and waived injured safety Michael Griffin II.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Colbert has started 22 of 39 games over five NFL seasons with San Francisco, Miami, the Giants, Cleveland and the Jets. Colbert was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in 2017 out of Texas, and he has forced two fumbles with one fumble recovered and 109 career tackles.

Benton played one game for Cleveland as a rookie in 2020 after going undrafted out of Liberty. He had stints on the practice squads for the New England Patriots, Seattle and the Jets last season.

Griffin limped off the field during Monday's practice.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Sports
The Spun

Texans QB Will Reportedly Miss Preseason Opener After Positive Test

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen missed practice tonight after testing positive for COVID-19, per FOX26's Mark Berman. As a result, Allen will miss the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Earlier tonight, Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Allen was not at practice due to "personal reasons" and would not be playing Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
