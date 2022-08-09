ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading Festival announces headline replacement after Rage Against the Machine cancellation

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced their headline replacement after Rage Against the Machine cancelled their forthcoming performance.On Thursday (11 August), the American band pulled out of all dates across their European tour, following medical guidance.The 1975, who haven’t performed in the UK since 2020, have now been announced to replace the band.The news comes in spite of the fact that the band’s frontman Matty Healy pledged in 2020 to only play gender balanced festivals. In a statement online, Rage Against the Machine explained that their 52-year-old frontman Zack de la Rocha had received advice to cancel the tour. They did not provide specific health details.pic.twitter.com/AC5bcpyeOk— Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) August 11, 2022“It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation,” the band wrote."Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation,” the band continued before adding that the strain of touring was “too much of a risk for a complete recovery”.“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited for years to see us and we hope to Rage again soon.”Fans have been advised to contact their point of purchase for refunds on tickets.
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'

Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
Watch Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games

A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”
Rage Against the Machine Cancels 2022 European Tour Per Doctor’s Advice for Frontman Zack de la Rocha

Rage Against the Machine canceled the U.K. and European leg of its reunion tour, which included the Reading and Leeds music festivals. This cancelation comes after frontman Zack de la Rocha was advised by doctors not to proceed with intensive touring following a recent injury. The band will go ahead with their remaining residency shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
A giant inflatable Ozzy Osbourne is “touring” the US

A giant inflatable caricature of Ozzy Osbourne, which first debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, has “embarked” on a “tour” of the US to promote the iconic rocker’s forthcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. The ultra-sized Ozzy measures in at 25...
Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time

Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
