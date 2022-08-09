Police: 26-mile chase ends in Detroit after man assaults ex-wife at Van Buren Township apartment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
Detroit News
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
fox2detroit.com
Police shot at during chase that ends at Dearborn-Allen Park border, 3 arrested
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three suspects are in custody after a chase that involved a scout car being hit by gunfire Thursday night. No officers were injured according to Detroit police, which said that the pursuit of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that began in the location of Liddesdale near Gilroy in southwest Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shot at by carjacking suspects; 2 in custody 1 at large
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect shot at a Detroit police officer during a foot chase Thursday night, but no officers were injured. Two suspects have been arrested with one still at large. One suspect was being chased on foot when he shot at the officer chasing him, then...
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
$22,500 reward for tip that solves murder of Wixom man, found shot in his truck in Detroit
Jeff Najor of Wixom was killed at around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 on the city’s northwest side. Now there’s a hefty cash reward on the table to the person who can help police find his killer.
Detroit family still pleading for answers after young man killed on first day as DoorDash driver
The family of a young man shot and killed while delivering for DoorDash in Detroit last month is still pleading for answers. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer. The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect fled west on...
Detroit News
Man arrested after stealing truck, hitting owner with it before crash in Detroit
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Westland and using it to hit its owner before crashing in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Officials said they learned at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday that Westland police were tracking a stolen white 2021 Ford F-150. Police...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
fox2detroit.com
Wild police chase in Wayne County • Matt DePerno denies access to tabulators • Trump supports warrant release
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect sought after man shot multiple times in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times in Downtown Detroit last month. The victim was standing with other people under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. July 24 when the suspect approached and began shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Both drivers flee crash scene after teen steals truck in Westland, gets hit at red light, MSP says
DETROIT – An 18-year-old who was fleeing a Westland home after stealing a pickup truck was struck by a second truck in Detroit while going through a red light during his escape, and both drivers involved in that crash fled the scene, police said. Michigan State Police troopers learned...
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe man charged with kidnapping, assaulting ex-wife in Van Buren Twp.
Van Buren Township — A Grosse Pointe man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-wife in Van Buren Township. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's Office said Carl Travis, 51, assaulted and attempted to kidnap his 35-year-old ex-wife just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release. Van...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
