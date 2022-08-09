Student charged after school threat on Big Island

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department have arrested a 17-year-old male student after an incident that forced multiple schools to temporarily lockdown.

According to police, there was a school threat on Tuesday morning. As a result, four schools were temporarily on lockdown: Kea’au High School, Kea’au Middle School, Kea’au Elementary School and Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u Iki Lab Public Charter School.

By around 10:54 a.m., police said all schools in Keaau lifted their lockdown.

The 17-year-old student accused of threatening students and school personnel was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.

The suspect was transferred to the State of Hawai’i Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division and is awaiting transport to the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility on Oahu.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.