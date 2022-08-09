One and Only BBQ robbed after closing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures of a man who they said held up a Cordova BBQ restaurant late Saturday night.

Investigators said the lone gunman entered One and Only BBQ on Timber Creek Drive around 11 p.m, pointed a gun at workers, and demanded cash.

Police said the suspect was in his late 30’s to mid ’40s and 5’6′” to 5’8″ tall. He is bald and was wearing a black hat, a black long-sleeve shirt, and black pants.

Robbery suspect photo, provided by MPD

The suspect was armed with a silver and black handgun.

MPD did not say how many employees were in the business at the time or how much money the robber was able to take from the restaurant.

One and Only has four locations in Memphis, and the restaurants close at 10 p.m.

Police said the robber fled the scene on foot.

If you recognize the man in these photos you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.