Memphis, TN

One and Only BBQ robbed after closing

By Melissa Moon
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures of a man who they said held up a Cordova BBQ restaurant late Saturday night.

Investigators said the lone gunman entered One and Only BBQ on Timber Creek Drive around 11 p.m, pointed a gun at workers, and demanded cash.

‘I worked hard to buy it’: Victim jumps on his car after carjacking

Police said the suspect was in his late 30’s to mid ’40s and 5’6′” to 5’8″ tall. He is bald and was wearing a black hat, a black long-sleeve shirt, and black pants.

Robbery suspect photo, provided by MPD

The suspect was armed with a silver and black handgun.

MPD did not say how many employees were in the business at the time or how much money the robber was able to take from the restaurant.

MPD: Suspect helps himself to cash at self-checkout

One and Only has four locations in Memphis, and the restaurants close at 10 p.m.

Police said the robber fled the scene on foot.

If you recognize the man in these photos you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

Comments / 7

MississippiHillbilly
2d ago

With all these robberies you would think the restaurants could afford better security cameras. The pictures the cameras take make the robbers all look the same.

oh I can speak so stfu?
2d ago

now come now, it doesn't take a rocket science to figure this one out... it's clearly an inside job 🤣🤣 goofies don't even know how to do the 💩 right 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣🤣 ok the business closed at 10:00 p.m right? right. they supposed to locked the doors immediately after closing so the public can no longer be able to walk in for things like this won't happen... then the robbery takes place at 11:00 pm 🤦🏽‍♀️ come on, must I need to say more? some go whine up losing they job if they don't quit within the next few days 😏

