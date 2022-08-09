Read full article on original website
nbc24.com
University of Findlay students move in, prepare for weekend of community service
FINDLAY, Ohio — New students set foot on the University of Findlay campus Thursday to move into campus housing, starting a weekend of orientation and service. Students will be welcomed Friday by UF President Katherine Fell and then march through the Arch toward Old Main, which they are expected to walk back through only at commencement — it's often believed they won't graduate if they violate this tradition.
nbc24.com
Toledoans discuss the best ways to prepare for going back to school
TOLEDO, Ohio — With students heading back to school, many parents are preparing to send their kids off to a new grade level. Like Mia and Brady who head back to school next week. Grandparent Tricia Beaber says she's already started prepping the kids to get into the school mode.
nbc24.com
The YWCA CDA to Associate program provides women new career opportunities
Whether you're preparing for a career in early childhood development, or already employed, the Childhood Development Associate credential signals to administrators and parents that you're well educated in child development and fully prepared to help kids learn and grow. To learn more about the YWCA CDA to Associate program, WGO...
nbc24.com
Washington Local previews 2 new school buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools staff cut the ribbon at two new school buildings this week — one Monday and the other Tuesday. Shoreland Elementary and Silver Creek Elementary are now housed by the district's first new facilities in more than 50 years. The schools, each of...
nbc24.com
Toledo city pool admission will be free this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — As summer vacation wraps up, Toledo will have a free weekend around the corner for city pools. A recent $1,000 donation will allow all open pools to have free admission Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. "We are so grateful for the generosity of...
nbc24.com
TARTA to provide rides to, from Jeep Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority will serve as a transportation sponsor for the Toledo Jeep Fest. Saturday, Jeep Fest Express will be available to transport visitors from Franklin Park Mall to Erie Street and Madison Avenue. Those trips will head out every 30-60 minutes from...
nbc24.com
Toledo Opera hosting virtual 'Blue' Tuesday Talk
In the Opera Blue, an African American couple in Harlem navigates life and politics with an activist son and a police officer father. The Toledo Opera is hosting a virtual Tuesday event Tuesday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m. which will feature a panel perspective on Blue and a screening of the 20 minute documentary film Blue: Stories from Toledo.
nbc24.com
Toledo Zoo to get Wild About Art with weekend fair
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo will a destination for over 50 local and regional artists this weekend. The two-day Wild About Art fair will feature a wide variety of creations on display and for sale. There will also be live entertainment and animal painting demonstrations among other workshops...
nbc24.com
The Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra hosting open auditions
Have you thought about getting a young person you know interested in music?. The Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra is hosting open auditions on August 21st and is welcoming all ages to attend. Dr. Jason Stumbo appeared on What's Going On to talk requirements and more. For more on GTIYO...
nbc24.com
Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!
WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
nbc24.com
Toledo Newsboys remember John Gunckel at Woodlawn memorial
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Newsboys gathered Wednesday to celebrate their late founder John Gunckel at his grave's pyramid monument in Woodlawn Cemetery. The club started this annual celebration in 2004 and always meets up on a Wednesday near Gunckel's birthday, Aug. 16, to kick off the Newsboys season.
nbc24.com
Michigan State Police taking over Dee Warner investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Michigan State Police will now handle the disappearance of Dee Warner, as requested by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. In May, Warner's family and an investigative attorney composed a timeline and divulged new details in a deep dive covering everything they know about the case so far.
nbc24.com
Metroparks Toledo offers trolley tours of Side Cut
MAUMME, Ohio — Morgan Sopko led a small group of park visitors Tuesday in a different kind of way, driving a trolley through the trails of Side Cut Metropark. This month marks the 94th anniversary of the Toledo Metroparks and the 92nd for the historic park. "I have the...
nbc24.com
CommUNITY film Fest keeping people first
The CommUNITY Film Fest is heading into town this weekend. It's an event hosted by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Partners for Inclusion to help create the films and run the event. The event is celebrating 8 years happening at the Maumee Indoor Theater Sun. Aug. 14th...
nbc24.com
Final preparations underway before Jeep Fest kicks off Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday marks the start of Toledo's fifth annual Jeep Fest weekend. Last year's festival brought in over 65,000 guests from 37 states to celebrate the locally built car brand. "Seeing all those Jeeps roll, over 1,000 that are almost all made right here in Toledo," described...
nbc24.com
Blissfield Bluegrass Festival stringing Into Adrian
A banjo contest, instrument petting zoo, performances by Donna Ulisse and the Poor Mountain Boys and more,. Those are just some things you can experience at the 2022 Blissfield Bluegrass Festival. Jerry Eicher appeared on What's Going On to talk about the Bluegrass music genre, but also what people can...
