Potter Park Zoo encourages people to help save monarch butterfly population
In July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the monarch butterfly as endangered for the first time in history. Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, first installed a pollinator garden in 2018. With the recent news of the monarch’s decline, the zoo is encouraging people to build wildlife habitats of their own.
New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new themed area, complete with a new roller coaster, is expected to open at Cedar Point in 2023. According to the amusement park, the new area - The Boardwalk - will be a modern interpretation of Cedar Point’s past. It will include a new ride, dining and entertainment for visitors along the Lake Erie shoreline.
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park
Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
Affordable Way To Cool Off Better, Will Make The Family Happy
As summer winds down I am asking the question, where did summer go? It's really hard to believe that my sons are going back to school next week. As I get older, time is flying by and it's a reminder to me to make every day and minute count. Traditionally...
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
What to Do This Weekend: Melons, Mint, Tequila & More
Hard to believe we're already into mid-August! If you've been itching to get out and enjoy this Michigan summer, there's no better time than this weekend to get out there!. Here are some fun things you can plug into this weekend that are within a two hours' drive of Lansing (August 11-14, 2022):
You’ll Love Playing Pool At These Lansing Establishments
One of my favorite things to do is play pool. I started playing when I was a wee lad. We had a pool table at our house for a part of my life, when I turned 18 I was able to hit the tables at the local pool halls back home. Paying by the hour sure beats paying per game.
What’s Going on with the Old Cheezy D’s in Haslett?
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs was (sadly) a short-lived sandwich, hotdog, and ice cream place out in Haslett at the corner of Lake Lansing and Marsh roads. Patrons loved their loaded hot dogs and tater tots, and of course, they served up some delicious ice cream too. Unfortunately, Cheezy D's...
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Man offers service to people who lost thousands from tree service
After people lost hundreds some even thousands of dollars after a bad deal with a tree service, one man is working to help make a situation that went so wrong right again.
Lansing Pride offers a free party this weekend
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3 — When attendees arrive Saturday for the first Lansing Pride Festival, they will notice an immediate difference from previous LGBTQ Pride festivals in Lansing: It’s free. Earlier festivals were hosted by Michigan Pride, and it charged. Lansing Pride has made a point of publicizing that...
Lansing’s Favorite Breakfast Bagel Spot Has a Second Downtown Location
I love to see a local business thriving, and that's what seems to be happening with Lansing's favorite breakfast bagel spot, Goodfellas Bagel Deli because they've opened another location. It wasn't too long ago (back in early May) that we reported that Goodfellas was opening a location in Downtown East...
Meet Diggle, a 7-year-old dog found at a crime scene
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Diggle! Diggle and his sister Amelia were brought to the shelter after the police found them at a crime scene. They have obviously had a rough life so far. Diggle came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with a nasty skin infection (he’s missing quite a bit of […]
Michigan Birthday Free Giveaways – Get Hooked Up on Your Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all my birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
It’s Here! The Survival Guide to Driving in Lansing
I moved to Lansing early this summer, and quickly realized there are some definite nuances about driving on Mid-Michigan roads. 2+ months in; that makes me an expert now, right? (I know, I know.) Here are a few of the things I've learned. Speed Limits Are Suggestions. Speed limit sign...
Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
