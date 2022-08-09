Education is common thread that's run through Victoria Brackins' life

ALBANY — She’s an author, a businesswoman, a minister, a facilitator, a teacher and a survivor. There’s one thing Victoria Brackins is not, though.

“I’ve been through too much in my life to be average,” said Brackins, who heads up the Trauma Training University series of roundtables that helps young adults learn to deal with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) so that their futures are not overwhelmed by their pasts.