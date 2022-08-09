Read full article on original website
steamboatradio.com
2022 Moffat County Fair is underway in Craig
The Grand Champion Market Sheep goes to Trinity Boulger. She won Wednesday night at the Moffat County Fair in Craig. 11-year-old Austin Jazwick had to help hand out the ribbons to the winners since all of the Fair Royalty were showing their sheep. But he didn’t mind. The Beef...
steamboatradio.com
SBT GRVL returns Aug. 12-14
The Steamboat Gravel (SBT GRVL) ride returns to Steamboat Aug. 12-13 with 3,000 riders of all abilities from all 50 states and 24 countries. This is the fourth year for the world class gravel race in and around Steamboat Springs and Routt County. Gravel riding is a growing sport where competitors ride on unpaved roads including dirt, gravel, and mixed-surface terrain.
Craig Planning For Mine and Plant Shutdown Aftermath
With the Craig Station power plant and Trapper Mine shutting down, the city of Craig, Colorado looks ahead towards new industries to fill the hole left by the plant and mine.
75-year-old male rescued after night in wilderness, 110 miles of rugged trail searched
Last Saturday, Colorado's Routt County Search and Rescue team was called into the field to assist with a case where a 75-year-old male that had gone missing after being heard from the prior night. The man had intended to tackle a day hike just south of the Wyoming border and was reportedly just "one hour from his truck" on the Encampment River Loop at last report.
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
