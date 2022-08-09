U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Ottawa Police Department arrested London Pike, 20, in Leavenworth. Pike was wanted for the following crimes out of Shawnee County:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault

Rape

Pike was also wanted for a Shawnee County warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. He was found by investigators hiding inside a vehicle. He was taken into custody and will be transported to the Shawnee County Jail.

Pike had previously been sought by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an aggravated robbery case reported on July 27 . The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was allegedly pistol whipped during the robbery and forced to remove her clothes.

“The Marshals service will continue to diligently pursue the most violent criminals in our community, and we are committed to assisting our state and local partners,” said Ronald Miller, US Marshal for the District of Kansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.