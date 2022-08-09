ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The Independent

Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’

A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Places Deposit On Flying Taxis

United Airlines just put down a $10 million deposit for 100 electric-powered flying taxis, a technology it hopes will one day serve urban markets. This marks the first cash commitment for an electric aircraft by a commercial airline. United Airlines Places $10 Million Deposit On Flying Taxis. In February 2021,...
TheStreet

Airplane Seats Could Get Even Smaller Soon

Traveling by airplane is worse than ever. Thanks to a combination of labor shortages, covid infections and erratic weather, flight cancellations are so common that you can basically flip a coin to see if your flight still happens (though at least Southwest (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Company Report has now announced its flight credits will no longer expire.) Luggage is getting lost, people are fighting on planes and prices for airlines such as Delta (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report and Spirit (SAVE) - Get Spirit Airlines Inc. Report continue to rise.
AOL Corp

Can airlines keep passengers on the tarmac for hours? Here’s what the policy says

Tarmac delays can be one of the biggest headaches of air travel. A tarmac delay happens when an airplane that is awaiting takeoff or has just landed and passengers do not have an opportunity to get off the plane, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. At Charlotte-Douglas International Airport...
The Independent

Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights

Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights for a second straight day because of thunderstorms hitting the East Coast.The New York City area’s three major airports and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations by Friday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, or 6% of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, also canceled more than 200 flights, about 20% of its schedule.Another 3,700 flights were delayed by midafternoon.Thunderstorms were causing...
