The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not boast the mainstream attention of other Nike Sportswear offerings, but it plays an important role in the company’s lineup of products. Recently, the modified-for-ruggedness take on Sergio Lozano’s design from 1995 appeared in a muted navy and brown colorway. Fuse and mesh materials across the upper primarily indulge in the near-black hue, while vamp overlays deviate in the contrasting earth tone. Grey accents enter the mix at the lateral heel and along the tongue, delivering reflective flair in the process. Air Max units underfoot boast a blue finish as well, though their accompanying foam and rubber companions favor a pitch-black makeup that makes the sneaker perfect for the cooler seasons of the year.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO