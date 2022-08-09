Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
sneakernews.com
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
sneakernews.com
Grey And Team Red Arrive On The Nike Air Max 95 For Fall
Currently in its 26th year on the market, the Nike Air Max 95 has taken the first eights months of 2022 as an opportunity to flex the creative muscle it wasn’t able to during its quarter-century birthday. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a fall-friendly mix of grey, red and other muted tones; visible Airbags underfoot follow suit, while accompanying foam opts for an off-white finish instead.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Appears In Subtle Navy
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not boast the mainstream attention of other Nike Sportswear offerings, but it plays an important role in the company’s lineup of products. Recently, the modified-for-ruggedness take on Sergio Lozano’s design from 1995 appeared in a muted navy and brown colorway. Fuse and mesh materials across the upper primarily indulge in the near-black hue, while vamp overlays deviate in the contrasting earth tone. Grey accents enter the mix at the lateral heel and along the tongue, delivering reflective flair in the process. Air Max units underfoot boast a blue finish as well, though their accompanying foam and rubber companions favor a pitch-black makeup that makes the sneaker perfect for the cooler seasons of the year.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Marked By Colors Of Italian Luxury
The clash between the world of luxury high fashion and sneakers reached an absolute peak in 2022. The likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada have all teamed up with global sportswear brands to elevate the sneaker collaboration, but sneakerheads have referenced these expensive labels for decades. This upcoming Air...
sneakernews.com
“Bordeaux” Accents Dress This Upcoming Jordan Jumpman Pro
The Jordan Jumpman Pro, the first-ever Jumpman sneaker, was confirmed to be returning for its 25th Anniversary. And joining the releases unveiled thus far is this newly-revealed colorway, which features “Bordeaux” across many of its accents. Similar to the pair that appeared back in June, the “Bordeaux” is...
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan TWO TREY Appears In A Refreshed “Ice Blue”
The next in a line of polarizing hybrid models by Jordan Brand is the TWO TREY — a revised spin on the 6 Rings concept. Featuring design DNA from the seven shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his six NBA Championship runs in the 1990s, the TWO TREY does its best attempt to weld together keynote details, each capturing a fraction of the spotlight without overpowering one another.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Phantom”
Back in July, it was leaked that Travis Scott would be working on another iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low, one clad in both “Black” as well as “Phantom.” And after much anticipation — and numerous mock-ups — actual images of the collaborative offering have finally surfaced, revealing what is, in effect, a “Triple Black” colorway.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Nike Kyrie Flytrap 6
The Nike Kyrie 9, which could very well be the athlete’s last shoe with Nike, is just around the horizon, with leaks having surfaced late last month. And before sharing an official look at said signature, the brand is beginning to unveil yet another one of Irving’s upcoming shoes: the Nike Kyrie Flytrap 6.
sneakernews.com
Go Green With This New Balance 991 Made In UK
Despite its manufacturing in the United Kingdom, the New Balance 991 has cultivated a cult-like following stateside over the last handful of years. Recently, the Flimby, Cumbria-produced model emerged in a drab green coloorway perfect for autumn. Akin to pairs produced by Aimé Leon Dore for its Spring/Summer 2022, the...
sneakernews.com
Salehe Bembury’s Crocs Pollex Clog “Cobbler” Releases On August 18th
“Salehe Bembury” has become a household name within the world of footwear over the last two years. His Crocs Pollex Clog, which is scheduled to release in a new “Cobbler” colorway on August 18th, has played a pivotal role in the New York-native’s ubiquity, but isn’t the only design that’s helped the designer captivate consumers.
sneakernews.com
Overbranded Swooshes Dress This White-On-Pink Nike Air Force 1
Years back, brands the industry over were obsessed with the concept of overbranding. Nike was one of the biggest offenders, often dressing their classics in no small quantity of Swooshes and text. And though this style has since fallen out of vogue, the brand still can’t quite shake the bad habit as evidenced by this upcoming Air Force 1.
sneakernews.com
Vibrant Neons Brighten The Nike Air More Uptempo
The Nike Air More Uptempo is no longer top-of-the-line in terms of performance basketball criteria, but it continues being one of the most beloved hoops-informed sneaker designs of all-time. Ahead of fall, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a mostly black and white color combination not too dissimilar from its...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Appears In Golden Wheat Colors
As the Nike Air Max Scorpion continues to find its footing, the eye-catching, ultra-cushioned silhouette keeps emerging in new styles. The latest?: A fall-friendly wheat-colored pair for women. Flyknit construction across the upper indulge in a muted gold tone that couples well with the yellowish plump Air Max unit underfoot....
womenfitness.net
