‘A privilege, not a human right’: Finland and Estonia demand EU travel ban for Russian tourists
Finland and Estonia have urged the EU to ban Russians from receiving tourist visas, shortly after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made the same plea to the West.Russian citizens should not be allowed to enjoy holidays in the bloc while the Kremlin continues to wage war on Ukraine, they argued.Although the EU has banned Russian planes from entering its airspace, its citizens can still travel across their country’s land borders with Finland, Estonia and Latvia to catch onward flights to other European destinations.Russian travel firms are now offering car services from St Petersburg to Finland’s Helsinki and Lappeenranta airports to facilitate...
Statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin appears in New York City's Central Park playground
A red sculpture portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on a war tank has been installed in a playground in New York City's famed Central Park. French artist James Colomina, who is known for placing his red statues in unconventional areas without prior announcement, created the piece, according to Reuters.
Ukraine's first lady says she personally knew the 4-year-old girl who was pictured dead after a Russian missile
Twenty-two people died after a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on Thursday. Among them was Liza Dmitrieva, a four-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome. Ukraine's first lady said she recognized the girl from a Christmas video they previously made together. Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, said she personally knew the...
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
Putin Gets Petitions From Russian Artists, Scientists To Halt Death Penalty In Ukraine's Donetsk: 'Mercy Is The Strength Of Our People'
Russian scientists and human rights activists are asking President Vladimir Putin to halt Russia's death penalty in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR). A petition started by Russian mathematician Alexander Bufetov on Change.org, addressed to Putin, read, "Mr. President! Vladimir Vladimirovich! We are very concerned about reports of the possibly imminent execution of death sentences handed down in the Donetsk People's Republic."
US trains Ukraine Mozarts to fight Russia’s Wagner Group
The Wagner Group are a highly-trained company of Russian mercenaries, hired by the Kremlin and various oligarchs to fight proxy wars, in Africa and the Middle East. Latterly, they have been fighting in Ukraine. In response, Kyiv has formed a Mozart Group of irregular fighters. They are being trained to...
Ukraine round-up: Russia's tech weakness and latest fighting
Russia is running low on key Western-made components for its hi-tech weapons and military communications, defence experts say, advocating tighter export controls. The Russian military is exhausting those weapons stocks in Ukraine and tighter controls would leave it permanently short, the Royal United Services Institute argues in a new report.
US envoy: Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from world map
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Friday there should no longer be any doubt that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine “and dissolve it from the world map entirely.”. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that the United States is seeing growing...
Stand With Ukraine Flip-Flops
For a high school extracurricular project, my son Sam, with the help of his brother Ben, put together these Stand With Ukraine Flip-Flops, which he's selling at StandWithUkraineFlipFlops.com. Sam is into zoos (he's a volunteer Avian Specialist Docent at the L.A. Zoo), so all proceeds will be donated to benefit Ukrainian zoos, which have apparently been hard hit by the war (and, of course, as most of you know, I'm from Ukraine, so Sam feels a connection because of that). The particular charity he's routing it to is the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria and its Emergency Appeal for Ukrainian Zoos, in which the L.A. Zoo is participating. Check them out if you're interested!
Who could be part of a US-Russia prisoner exchange?
The drug smuggling conviction in Russia of US basketball star Brittney Griner has again raised the question of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington. - Brittney Griner - Griner was on Thursday sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony and ordered to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,590) for possessing and smuggling narcotics.
Immigration to Israel from Ukraine, Russia jumps amid conflict
JERUSALEM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - More than 31,000 people from Ukraine and Russia have emigrated to Israel since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, a massive increase from a similar pre-war period, official data showed on Wednesday.
The US has a veto on what Russian targets Ukraine hits with its HIMARS artillery, general suggests
The US has a veto on targets for US-supplied HIMARS, a military official hinted. Maj. Gen.Vadym Skibitsky made the remarks to British newspaper The Telegraph on Monday. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed data-sharing with Ukraine but did not comment on any veto. The US has an effective veto on Russian targets...
