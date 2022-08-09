Read full article on original website
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring
In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
76ers Land 2 Major Jazz Pieces In Trade Scenario
In the NBA, every team is hoping to build a contender. Exactly how is it done?. We know you need star players. After all, the NBA is a talent-driven league. Meanwhile, basketball as a sport, in general, is more easily influenced by individuals than others. That doesn’t mean you don’t...
Jordan Clarkson Responds To Jazz Trade Rumors: "This Is My Ninth Year Going Into The League. I Know How The Business Of Basketball Works.”
In the aftermath of the Rudy Gobert trade, there is a sense around the league that the Utah Jazz are on the verge of a major rebuild. Jordan Clarkson, who has thrived with the Jazz, has been included in countless trade rumors as fans and experts attempt to predict where he might land.
LOOK: Donavan Mitchell Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell commented on Kyle Kuzma's Instagram post. Kuzma won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is currently on the Washington Wizards.
Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post
View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Curry wrote in the caption: "Legendary moments with the Doggfather himself!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and @currybrand… seeing...
LOOK: James Harden Tweeted Something On Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden sent out a tweet on Tuesday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers last season.
LOOK: Kent Bazemore Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Kent Bazemore commented on Russell Westbrook's recent Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert
Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki to Have National Team Jersey Retired at EuroBasket 2022
Dirk Nowitzki has been retired from basketball for three years now, but the recognition for his legendary career will continue in international play this summer.
All 15 games of NBA 2K23’s new Jordan Challenge
NBA 2K23 will bring back the series’ celebration of Michael Jordan’s greatest feats with The Jordan Challenge, adding five more games to the original set of 10 that NBA 2K11 offered 12 years ago. “This was a passion project for me,” said executive producer Erick Boenisch, a 20-year...
Crazy Stat About Russell Westbrook
According to StatMuse, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than six different NBA franchises combined.
Title Odds: Can Mavs Win Western Conference?
The Dallas Mavericks will try to take the next step by winning the Western Conference next season, but it won’t be easy.
Jarrett Allen Q&A: Cavaliers' offseason, Basketball Without Borders
Compared to a grind-it-away offseason last summer that helped earn him a huge payday, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen has been spending much more time with family and being a world traveler this go-round. Allen's latest adventure? Canberra, Australia, where the 24-year-old is participating in the Basketball Without Borders...
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: LeBron James ranks No. 1
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown concludes today with player No. 1, LeBron James. LeBron James’ career highlights:. Four-time...
Nicolas Claxton Commented On Ja Morant's Instagram Post
Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn Nets) commented on Ja Morant's (Memphis Grizzlies) Instagram post.
This Stat About James Harden Is Unbelievable
According to StatMuse, (Philadelphia 76ers) James Harden has averaged more points per game over the last five seasons than anyone else in the NBA. The others in the top-4 are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers).
Mavs Plan to Hire Ex Slovenian NBA Player as Coach
Marko Milić was the first Slovenian player selected in the NBA Draft 25 years ago.
Fastbreak 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: August Edition
With teams putting the finishing touches on their rosters ahead of training camp, here is where each team ranks in the NBA looking ahead to the 2022-23 season.
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
What kind of win total could the Utah Jazz expect next season?
The Utah Jazz aren’t expected to extend their playoff streak to seven straight years, not after kicking off a rebuild that’s highlighted thus far by the trade of Rudy Gobert. With rumors and reports surrounding Donovan Mitchell and a possible trade, many are predicting the immediate outlook for...
