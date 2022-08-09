ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
NBA Analysis Network

76ers Land 2 Major Jazz Pieces In Trade Scenario

In the NBA, every team is hoping to build a contender. Exactly how is it done?. We know you need star players. After all, the NBA is a talent-driven league. Meanwhile, basketball as a sport, in general, is more easily influenced by individuals than others. That doesn’t mean you don’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philippines#Utah Jazz#Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba#Basketball#Sports#Filipino American#Sportando Italia#Houston Rockets#Philipinnes#Lebanese
Yardbarker

Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post

View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Curry wrote in the caption: "Legendary moments with the Doggfather himself!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and @currybrand… seeing...
Yardbarker

Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert

Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
Polygon

All 15 games of NBA 2K23’s new Jordan Challenge

NBA 2K23 will bring back the series’ celebration of Michael Jordan’s greatest feats with The Jordan Challenge, adding five more games to the original set of 10 that NBA 2K11 offered 12 years ago. “This was a passion project for me,” said executive producer Erick Boenisch, a 20-year...
Yardbarker

Jarrett Allen Q&A: Cavaliers' offseason, Basketball Without Borders

Compared to a grind-it-away offseason last summer that helped earn him a huge payday, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen has been spending much more time with family and being a world traveler this go-round. Allen's latest adventure? Canberra, Australia, where the 24-year-old is participating in the Basketball Without Borders...
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: LeBron James ranks No. 1

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown concludes today with player No. 1, LeBron James. LeBron James’ career highlights:. Four-time...
FastBreak on FanNation

This Stat About James Harden Is Unbelievable

According to StatMuse, (Philadelphia 76ers) James Harden has averaged more points per game over the last five seasons than anyone else in the NBA. The others in the top-4 are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers).
deseret.com

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
deseret.com

What kind of win total could the Utah Jazz expect next season?

The Utah Jazz aren’t expected to extend their playoff streak to seven straight years, not after kicking off a rebuild that’s highlighted thus far by the trade of Rudy Gobert. With rumors and reports surrounding Donovan Mitchell and a possible trade, many are predicting the immediate outlook for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy