Edith Ayers Duncan, age 95, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Mrs. Duncan was born on July 31, 1927, in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Rom and Bessie Brock Ayers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John William Duncan; son, Lloyd Winston Duncan; and her sister, Bonnie Shubert. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Belton Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edith loved to spend time in her garden. She was an excellent cook, spending many hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Edith was known to her grandchildren as “Granny”.

