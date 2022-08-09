Read full article on original website
Ann Lanning Johnson
Ann Lanning Johnson, age 76, of Lula, Georgia went to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her mother on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Ms. Johnson was born on August 26, 1945, in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late Paul J. Lanning, Sr., and Evelyn Ruth Crisp Lanning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Wayne Johnson, Jr.; brother, Paul James Lanning, Jr; sister, Evelyn Paulette Gregory. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and neighbor. Ann was known as “Granny” and “Granny Ann” to her grandchildren.
Edith Ayers Duncan
Edith Ayers Duncan, age 95, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Mrs. Duncan was born on July 31, 1927, in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Rom and Bessie Brock Ayers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John William Duncan; son, Lloyd Winston Duncan; and her sister, Bonnie Shubert. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Belton Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edith loved to spend time in her garden. She was an excellent cook, spending many hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Edith was known to her grandchildren as “Granny”.
Johnny Wayne Wade
Johnny Wayne Wade, age 66, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Alto Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Ledbetter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel...
Carol Houston
Carol Houston, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born on August 4, 1938, in Tiger, she was a daughter of the late Vaugn Nichols and Lillian Vedell Shook. Mrs. Houston retired from Nichols Department store where she was the receiving and shipping manager. After her husband passed away, she worked in various retirement homes. She enjoyed working in her rose garden and loved her husband and sister. Mrs. Houston was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church.
TFS earns split at Hart County
The Lady Indians played their second tri-match of the opening week, this time on the road against host school Hart County and Elbert County. After a three-set loss to Hart after taking a 1-0 lead, TFS rebounded with a convincing win over Elbert County to get back in the win column.
TFS kicks off another school year with 6 new countries represented on campus
Tallulah Falls School is entering this new school year with international boarding students from six new countries. Students from Australia, Germany, Guatemala, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom bring to 30 the total number of countries now represented on the north Habersham County campus. “I am incredibly excited...
HCLC announces first Karaoke Night fundraiser for Habersham teens
Habersham Christian Learning Center announces its first-ever Karaoke Night for Habersham teens at The Station at Level Grove Baptist Church on September 10 at 7 pm. Students will be able to sing Disney Karaoke and compete for a prize. The event is also a fundraiser. Throughout the night, guest singers...
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
Greater Vision to perform free concert at Bethlehem Baptist Church Aug. 21
The popular gospel trio, Greater Vision, will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, August 21st, at 5 pm. The community is not only invited––it’s the reason behind the performance. Carley Abner, the force behind the concert, wanted to do something for the people of Habersham County....
2 Fort Benning soldiers die of storm-related injuries on Yonah Mountain
Two soldiers from Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in White County. The two were among five soldiers who were severely injured when part of a tree fell on top of them while they were training on the mountain Tuesday. A spokesperson for the U.S....
Lady Indians open season with sweep of Monroe Area, Stephens
The quest for a third straight Sweet 16 – or hopefully deeper – has begun for the Lady Indians, who opened the season with a pair of wins over visiting Monroe Area and Stephens County on Tuesday evening. In the opening win over Monroe Area, the Lady Indians...
Union County school employee arrested for shooting at vehicle in school parking lot
The GBI says a Union County maintenance worker was taken into custody after shooting at an empty vehicle on the primary school campus in Blairsville. State investigators identified the employee as 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville. According to state investigators, Brown targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking...
Fire destroys Hall County mobile home
Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
Human remains found in White County search for missing man
The White County Sheriff’s Office says searchers looking for a missing man discovered human remains in a heavily wooded location in northern White County. The remains found on Wednesday are believed to be those of Heath Williams. Williams was last seen in late July in the area of Rose...
