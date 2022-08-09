ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

Ann Lanning Johnson

Ann Lanning Johnson

Ann Lanning Johnson, age 76, of Lula, Georgia went to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her mother on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Ms. Johnson was born on August 26, 1945, in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late Paul J. Lanning, Sr., and Evelyn Ruth Crisp Lanning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Wayne Johnson, Jr.; brother, Paul James Lanning, Jr; sister, Evelyn Paulette Gregory. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and neighbor. Ann was known as "Granny" and "Granny Ann" to her grandchildren.
LULA, GA
Edith Ayers Duncan

Edith Ayers Duncan

Edith Ayers Duncan, age 95, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Mrs. Duncan was born on July 31, 1927, in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Rom and Bessie Brock Ayers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John William Duncan; son, Lloyd Winston Duncan; and her sister, Bonnie Shubert. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Belton Baptist Church for over 50 years. Edith loved to spend time in her garden. She was an excellent cook, spending many hours in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family and friends. Edith was known to her grandchildren as “Granny”.
ALTO, GA
Johnny Wayne Wade

Johnny Wayne Wade

Johnny Wayne Wade, age 66, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Alto Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Ledbetter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel...
ALTO, GA
Carol Houston

Carol Houston

Carol Houston, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born on August 4, 1938, in Tiger, she was a daughter of the late Vaugn Nichols and Lillian Vedell Shook. Mrs. Houston retired from Nichols Department store where she was the receiving and shipping manager. After her husband passed away, she worked in various retirement homes. She enjoyed working in her rose garden and loved her husband and sister. Mrs. Houston was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church.
ALTO, GA
nowhabersham.com

TFS earns split at Hart County

The Lady Indians played their second tri-match of the opening week, this time on the road against host school Hart County and Elbert County. After a three-set loss to Hart after taking a 1-0 lead, TFS rebounded with a convincing win over Elbert County to get back in the win column.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

HCLC announces first Karaoke Night fundraiser for Habersham teens

Habersham Christian Learning Center announces its first-ever Karaoke Night for Habersham teens at The Station at Level Grove Baptist Church on September 10 at 7 pm. Students will be able to sing Disney Karaoke and compete for a prize. The event is also a fundraiser. Throughout the night, guest singers...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Lady Indians open season with sweep of Monroe Area, Stephens

The quest for a third straight Sweet 16 – or hopefully deeper – has begun for the Lady Indians, who opened the season with a pair of wins over visiting Monroe Area and Stephens County on Tuesday evening. In the opening win over Monroe Area, the Lady Indians...
MONROE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Fire destroys Hall County mobile home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Human remains found in White County search for missing man

The White County Sheriff’s Office says searchers looking for a missing man discovered human remains in a heavily wooded location in northern White County. The remains found on Wednesday are believed to be those of Heath Williams. Williams was last seen in late July in the area of Rose...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

