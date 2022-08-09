Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Related
WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled
In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
Fact Check: Does Video Show Komodo Dragon Devour a Whole Baby Deer?
A gruesome video of a Komodo dragon eating a fawn in a few bites captured Twitter's attention, with many asking if the video—and the beast itself—are even real.
A Huge 3-Legged Alligator Was Wrangled At A Florida Construction Site In A Terrifying Video
Florida alligators strike again. Recent TikTok posts that were broken up into two parts show an unwelcome visitor at a new construction site. The videos — part one was posted Saturday and part two was posted yesterday — show a man with a tool used to wrangle the animal in hopes to get him out of the place.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip
When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
One Green Planet
The Cost of Captivity: Lioness Killed by Male Lion Minutes After Introduction at The Birmingham Zoo
A lioness named Akili was killed by a male lion when they were introduced to each other at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo reportedly introduced the male lion, Josh, to Akili in hopes that the animals could become companions after the death of the lioness’ former partner. On...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Incredible Video Shows Orca Whales Kill and Devour Great White Shark
They’re not called killer whales for nothing, and this video proves that orcas should absolutely not be messed with. In the video, a group of three orca whales totally massacre a great white shark. The orcas dwarf the shark, as they usually grow about 10 to 12 feet longer than great whites.
Food blogger who illegally cooked and ate great white shark on live stream faces up to 10 years in prison
A FOOD blogger faces up to five years in prison after illegally cooking and eating a protected great white shark. The Chinese food vlogger, known online as Tizi, posted the viral video of herself tucking into the barbecued flesh of the shark, which cops believe she bought illegally. "It may...
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
'I Just Heard a Scream': Alligator Bites Florida Man on Face
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the alligator bit his face, causing a massive gash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video of Cockatoo Jamming to Tunes With His Owner Is Just the Best
When was the last time you had a really good jam sesh--even a little one? For most of us, it's probably been a lot longer than we'd want to admit, but for Kristin Sitova and her husband, Misha, the dance parties happen daily. They're not dancing just for their TikTok channel, either; it's for their rescue cockatoo, Audrey!
WATCH: Man Walks Out of His Garage, Immediately Gets Mobbed by Massive Herd of Deer
Is it every hunter’s dream or every hunter’s nightmare? A new video shows that one man become absolutely mobbed by a massive herd of deer when he walked out of his garage, coming face to face with an antler-bedecked visitor. The clip, which you can view here, rapidly...
Alligator Camouflages Itself While Swimming In 'Hauntingly Beautiful' Video
By the end of the video, a viewer would need to take a closer look to make out the alligator's head and tail.
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face
There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
WATCH: Massive Bear Steps Into House, Closes Front Door on the Way Out in Incredible Video
When a bear entered a home by mistake, it showed it had proper etiquette by closing the door behind it on its way out. These days, it’s hard enough finding a human with good manners, so when this bear actually pulled the door handle closed with its teeth, the wild animal definitely earned some respect.
Famous Hippo Family Welcomes New Baby in Adorable Video
"Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes," zoo officials said.
Chinese vlogger in hot water after clip of her roasting and eating great white shark goes viral
A Chinese influencer is under police investigation after a clip of her roasting and eating a great white shark went viral. Footage of the vlogger, popularly known by her online pseudonym Tizi, showed her feasting on the predatory fish, which police in the central city of Nanchong confirmed Sunday was a great white.
Dog Gives Serious Side Eye to Owners Back From Trip in Hilarious Video
Banks the Doberman could barely even look at his family after being left for two nights with his owner's sister.
PETS・
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0