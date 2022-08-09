ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled

In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Pets & Animals
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Birds#Swarms#Common Sense#Snake#Ailanthus
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Video of Cockatoo Jamming to Tunes With His Owner Is Just the Best

When was the last time you had a really good jam sesh--even a little one? For most of us, it's probably been a lot longer than we'd want to admit, but for Kristin Sitova and her husband, Misha, the dance parties happen daily. They're not dancing just for their TikTok channel, either; it's for their rescue cockatoo, Audrey!
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy