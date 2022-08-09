United Way of the Midlands announced Thursday that Barbara Willm will be honored Feb. 16, 2023, as 2023 Humanitarian of the Year. The ceremony will take place at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center. The award is given each year to individuals who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in philanthropic and human services and is the highest single honor of philanthropic achievement in the Midlands.

