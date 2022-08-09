Read full article on original website
United Way of the Midlands names Barbara Willm 2023 Humanitarian of the Year
United Way of the Midlands announced Thursday that Barbara Willm will be honored Feb. 16, 2023, as 2023 Humanitarian of the Year. The ceremony will take place at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center. The award is given each year to individuals who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in philanthropic and human services and is the highest single honor of philanthropic achievement in the Midlands.
Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington and Richland Counties
Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington County:. Thurs., Aug 11, 7:00 to 11:30 p.m. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia,...
Richland Library seeks local submissions for Art of Being: At Peace exhibition
Local artists have an opportunity for their work to be featured in the Art of Being: At Peace exhibition at Richland Library. All media and styles can be submitted, and traditional, folk, and contemporary artists are invited to submit works that speak to their interpretation of what it means to be at peace.
Unis Boutique officially opens in Five Points
Five Points Association and City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Unis Boutique on Monday, August 8. Unis Boutique opened in June and is a handmade jewelry shop. The store offers clothing for women of all sizes, other accessories like handbags and shoes, swimwear, work attire and more.
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
The Whig to close after 17 years
The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
Body of missing boater recovered on Lake Murray
The body of an Edgefield boater who went missing has been located from Lake Murray. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported Thursday afternoon that the body of Terrance Dealta Butler, 31, was found Wednesday morning near the tournament ramp near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry County. Butler...
New details show 25-year-old planned deadly ambush on Richland County deputies
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott shared new details regarding an ambush attack on Richland County deputies during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Lott, 25-year-old Frederic Westfall called 911 to report a false domestic dispute. Your browser does not support the audio element. When deputies arrived at the...
