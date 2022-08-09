Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Mysuncoast.com
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers celebrates new location in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Sarasota location on Thursday. The open house was a way to let community members know about the new facility and the services they offer. The celebration had free food, games, and activities for children and families to participate in.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burn scheduled in Carlton Reserve
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Sarasota County residents may see and smell smoke today, but county officials say it’s nothing to worry about. If the weather conditions are right, crews from the Sarasota County Fire Department and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct an authorized prescribed burn in the Carlton Reserve.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice facility hosts bloodhound training as Suncoast missing person cases increase
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A nonprofit organization was on the Suncoast this week showing how some four-legged experts can quickly find missing people. Bloodhound training and demonstrations were underway Thursday at the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice. The training helps finding missing people, including the elderly who may have dementia...
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County
A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.
Longboat Observer
Shake-up of Manatee County department heads part of restructuring plan
Hired in April 2021 to restructure Manatee County administration and staff, Administrator Scott Hopes said Aug. 4 that the heavy lifting is just about finished in terms of staff turmoil. The latest departures were Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, who resigned in late July, and Utilities Director Mike Gore, who...
Mysuncoast.com
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials issued no-swim advisories for three beaches Thursday:. The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, Aug. 8 was outside acceptable limits, the health department said. Beaches remain open but people are urged not to wade, swim, or engage...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
Dozens of Fort Myers residents say a new development is too much for the city
Residents of Fort Myers and City Council members are pushing back on a proposed 64-acre development that would be located on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic at U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West is slowing traffic in the area. EMS is on scene. One lane of 53rd Avenue West is blocked. Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.
Homeowner's insurance canceled 2 months after buying Lehigh Acres home
Company downgrades and cancellations of homeowner's insurance are having a major impact on Floridians. An FGCU professor says one solution is to bring in more companies to help homeowners.
Longboat Observer
New signals set for intersection at Lakewood Ranch Prep
The traffic on White Eagle Boulevard in front of Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy should be a bit frenzied Aug. 10 when the new school opens for its opening day. The school, which will host almost 2,000 students once the high school building is completed, currently has 740 students enrolled. Manatee...
STUDY: Cape Coral #3 in nation to face housing downturn in a recession
According to a study by Redfin, Cape Coral is third in the nation to have a housing downtown if our nation reaches a recession.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
floridapolitics.com
Michael Johnson says Sarasota needs fresh leadership, dismisses concerns about recent residency
He faces incumbent Joe Gruters in an open GOP Primary. As Michael Johnson runs for Senate in Sarasota, he still spends a share of time in Seminole County. He’s had to deal with car issues in the area he lived several years in a home he co-owns with his son. But he also rents a villa in Sarasota, where he has met with civic organizations and recently debated opponent Sen. Joe Gruters at a political forum.
Mysuncoast.com
Air and Energy organizing pet food drive for Humane Society of Manatee Co.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Air and Energy is hosting a pet food drive to benefit the Humane Society of Manatee County until August 31st. The Humane Society of Manatee County’s food pantry provides resources to the community by supplying pet food to people who struggle to afford it and helps animals stay in their homes even when families experience financial hardships.
Mysuncoast.com
Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
Mysuncoast.com
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
