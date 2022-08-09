ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers celebrates new location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Sarasota location on Thursday. The open house was a way to let community members know about the new facility and the services they offer. The celebration had free food, games, and activities for children and families to participate in.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burn scheduled in Carlton Reserve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Sarasota County residents may see and smell smoke today, but county officials say it’s nothing to worry about. If the weather conditions are right, crews from the Sarasota County Fire Department and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct an authorized prescribed burn in the Carlton Reserve.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice facility hosts bloodhound training as Suncoast missing person cases increase

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A nonprofit organization was on the Suncoast this week showing how some four-legged experts can quickly find missing people. Bloodhound training and demonstrations were underway Thursday at the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice. The training helps finding missing people, including the elderly who may have dementia...
VENICE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
North Port, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Shake-up of Manatee County department heads part of restructuring plan

Hired in April 2021 to restructure Manatee County administration and staff, Administrator Scott Hopes said Aug. 4 that the heavy lifting is just about finished in terms of staff turmoil. The latest departures were Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, who resigned in late July, and Utilities Director Mike Gore, who...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials issued no-swim advisories for three beaches Thursday:. The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, Aug. 8 was outside acceptable limits, the health department said. Beaches remain open but people are urged not to wade, swim, or engage...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smh#Public Hospital#Wwsb#Medical Services#General Health
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Longboat Observer

New signals set for intersection at Lakewood Ranch Prep

The traffic on White Eagle Boulevard in front of Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy should be a bit frenzied Aug. 10 when the new school opens for its opening day. The school, which will host almost 2,000 students once the high school building is completed, currently has 740 students enrolled. Manatee...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Michael Johnson says Sarasota needs fresh leadership, dismisses concerns about recent residency

He faces incumbent Joe Gruters in an open GOP Primary. As Michael Johnson runs for Senate in Sarasota, he still spends a share of time in Seminole County. He’s had to deal with car issues in the area he lived several years in a home he co-owns with his son. But he also rents a villa in Sarasota, where he has met with civic organizations and recently debated opponent Sen. Joe Gruters at a political forum.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Air and Energy organizing pet food drive for Humane Society of Manatee Co.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Air and Energy is hosting a pet food drive to benefit the Humane Society of Manatee County until August 31st. The Humane Society of Manatee County’s food pantry provides resources to the community by supplying pet food to people who struggle to afford it and helps animals stay in their homes even when families experience financial hardships.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy