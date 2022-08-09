The (first half of the) third season of Bluey is now streaming on Disney+, making it available all in one place for the first time in the U.S. There's a catch, though; one episode is not present, having been deemed not quite kid-friendly enough for Disney's liking. Why's that? Well, it centers on farting. Because the offending aspect is key to the episode's story, there's really no way to edit around it, and Disney apparently opted not to import the episode from Bluey's native Australia rather than face the ire of angry parents. The release comes on the heels of Deadpool and Logan becoming the first R-rated films on the platform, and even though those are restricted only to adult profiles on the app, some parent groups were incensed anyway.

