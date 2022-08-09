Read full article on original website
Related
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota
The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing off in NFL debut against Ravens
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was thought by some experts (including our own Mark Schofield) to be the best quarterback in the 2022 draft class. But Willis was the third quarterback selected, after Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder, and it was the Tennessee Titans who stole him away with the 86th overall pick in the third round.
‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut
The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
Titans drop preseason opener to Ravens: Everything we know
The Tennessee Titans dropped their preseason opener to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium, 23-10. With the win, Baltimore kept the most unimportant streak in sports intact by winning its 21st consecutive preseason game. After a solid showing from the Malik Willis-led offense in the first...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Yardbarker
Saints cut DT Jaleel Johnson, RB Malcolm Brown
The New Orleans Saints released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson and running back Malcolm Brown on Thursday. The Saints also officially signed quarterback K.J. Costello and defensive backs Brian Allen and Jack Koerner. Johnson, 28, was a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in 2017 and has 110 tackles and 5.5 sacks in...
Watch: Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson previews senior season, updates UCLA commitment
EL CAJON, Calif. -- The high school football regular season is one week away in the San Diego Section. On Thursday night, Lincoln High running back Roderick Robinson and several teammates and coaches from Lincoln were at Granite Hills High School checking out the four-team scrimmage between Mission ...
Video: Malik Willis has impressive Titans preseason debut
Malik Willis made the most of his opportunity to start during the Tennessee Titans’ first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans selected Willis with the 86th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in what was not a highly-touted quarterback class. But his performance during Thursday’s game may be a sign that Willis could end up being one of the draft’s biggest steals.
NBA Honors Bill Russell; Final Rockets Player to Wear No. 6 Jersey?
The NBA honored the late Bill Russell by retiring the No. 6 jersey for all 30 teams in the league. Who will be the final Houston Rockets player to wear it?
Comments / 0