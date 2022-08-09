Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Marlboro by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Marlboro FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast South Carolina, including the following county, Marlboro. * WHEN...Until 845 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 649 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bennettsville, Mccoll, Clio, Chavistown, Wallace and Tatum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Harnett, Lee, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harnett; Lee; Moore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Harnett, Lee and Moore. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanford, Lillington, Carthage, Broadway, Robbins, Cameron, Tramway, Lemon Springs, Gum Springs, Olivia, Pineview, Glendon, Seminole, Highfalls, Raven Rock State Park and Buies Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Marlboro by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Darlington; Marlboro A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Darlington and southwestern Marlboro Counties through 945 AM EDT At 910 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of North Hartsville, or 9 miles northeast of Hartsville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Darlington, Dovesville, Mechanicsville, Mont Clare, Auburn, Floyd, North Hartsville and Society Hill. This includes Interstate 95 in South Carolina near mile marker 167. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chatham; Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Moore; Sampson; Wake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Moore, northwestern Sampson, Harnett, northern Cumberland, eastern Lee, southwestern Wake, southwestern Johnston, northeastern Hoke and southeastern Chatham Counties through 715 AM EDT At 612 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Pittsboro to 9 miles west of Pope AFB. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Sanford, Lillington, Fort Bragg, Fuquay-Varina, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Godwin and Pope AFB. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore, Sampson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Moore; Sampson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore and Sampson. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 933 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Clinton, Fort Bragg, Dunn, Godwin, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Erwin, Eastover, Whispering Pines, Coats, Stedman, Vass, Newton Grove, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0