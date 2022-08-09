Read full article on original website
The Face of Westchester Real Estate
When the real estate market is moving at lightning speed, and even when it’s not, you turn to Gino and Gerry who have seen it all. For two decades, Gino Bello and Gerry Magnarelli have been walking Westchester buyers and sellers through one of life’s biggest decisions, making it look easy with their rock-steady team approach born from a lifelong friendship. They live and breathe the market, know the community inside and out, and are skilled at smoothing the transition from New York City northwards. Laser focused on honesty, trust, and integrity, they boast more than a thousand deals and half a billion in sales. With a rockstar crew backing them up, it’s no wonder they are repeatedly ranked one of Westchester’s top real estate teams.
The Trader Joe's Wine Shop on Union Square has permanently shuttered — effective today
After 15 years at 138 E. 14th St. near Irving Place, the Trader Joe's Wine Shop – the only one in NYC (AND NEW YORK STATE) — shut down today. A note on the door thanks patrons for the 15-plus years of business... and states that employees will be paid through Aug. 28. There is also a tease of "an even better wine shop experience"to come somehwhere ...
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Greenwich HS Grad To Appear On New Amazon Reality Show 'Cosmic Love'
A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs. All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12. Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old...
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
The designer who calls Martha Stewart ‘fairy godmother’
For 30 years, Andrew Yu built a $50 million fashion business with a blend of sleek cashmere designs, an eye for sustainability and a knack for QVC marketing, among other things. But his real gift may be for connecting people and connecting with people. “If you can connect people and...
Super Mario: Wall Street wizard Gabelli on today’s economy
In April, Mario J. Gabelli received a Horatio Alger Award – presented by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc., an educational nonprofit, to salute leaders who have overcome adversity in achieving professional and personal success. As the chairman and CEO of Rye-headquartered GAMCO Investors Inc. (formerly Gabelli...
Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company, expands to Westchester County
Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester, a full-service plumbing and drain cleaning franchise, has opened its doors in Yonkers. The company is part of the Mr. Rooter Plumbing franchise and Neighborly, which has more than 5,000 home service locations operating worldwide. . Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester offers commercial and residential...
A young designer spreads her wings
Alexandra DelBello has always been passionate about interior design. “I’ve just always loved making a space feel homey,” says the former WAG contributor, granddaughter of publisher Dee DelBello. “Even when I was a kid, I couldn’t do my homework unless the room felt nice enough to do it, and I’m still like that. My parents let me repaint my room whenever I wanted or move things around.”
Harbor Group International Completes $306 Million Acquisition of 617-Unit Avalon Green Apartment Community in Elmsford, New York
ELMSFORD, NY - Affiliates of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners announced their joint venture for the $306 million acquisition of Avalon Green, a garden-style multifamily community in Elmsford, New York. HGI plans to implement a $9.2 million capital improvement program across the community to refresh amenities and common areas and modernize select interior units.
A Magical Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To NY This Fall
The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest.
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
Our August issue finds WAG morphing — and moving. Beginning in September, WAG will become integrated into the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals. Now instead of waiting every month for WAG, you’ll have new features about businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs weekly, as well as a complement of columns on home, travel, food and wellness.
Riverkeeper claims Yonkers businesses pollute Saw Mill River
Riverkeeper Inc., an Ossining environmental organization dedicated to protecting the Hudson River watershed, has sued several Yonkers businesses for allegedly discharging contaminated stormwater into the polluted Saw Mill River. Riverkeeper accused All About Recycling Inc., All County Mobile Concrete Inc., Gentile Construction Corp., John Bernal Jr. and Joseph Gentile Jr....
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
