Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 02:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 104. Lows 70 to 75. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 545 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 8 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 04:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the times of the evening high tides. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tide is 7.0 to 7.2 feet this evening. In addition, a long- period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
