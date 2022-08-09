Read full article on original website
Related
Divers spot truck in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County
Divers spotted a truck while responding to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County on Thursday afternoon.
Fire damages St. Charles County home
Crews are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County.
St. Charles County park officials urge caution at park where 17-year-old hiker died
The St. Charles County park officials discussed the importance of following trail rules after a 17-year-old died Tuesday from falling off a cliff while hiking in Klondike Park.
KMOV
St. Charles County Police find elderly man in woods after he went missing
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Charles County Police reunited a missing elderly man with his family following an extensive search. The 84-year-old is legally blind and suffers from Dementia. “The family saw that his door was open on Friday and his light was on and he wasn’t there,” says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old dies after falling off 100 feet cliff in St. Charles County
A teenager fell 100 feet off a cliff and died Tuesday afternoon while hiking at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
KMOV
Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
KMOV
2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at St. Louis City nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub early Friday morning. The shooting happened at Sweet Times Nightclub in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at around 2:51 a.m. Police said a fight broke out inside of the club before spilling outside. They were eventually able to control the situation.
KMOV
Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude on Westmoreland Place, a source says. Other information was not immediately known.
KMOV
Homicide detectives on scene after double shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on scene. No other information has been released.
Video: No one notices drowning child at a St. Louis summer camp
No one noticed at summer camp when a 6-year-old swimmer was struggling for air and sank to the bottom of a pool. The heartbreaking video was reviewed Thursday by FOX Files investigator Chris Hayes, who is searching for answers to prevent the next tragedy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
WATCH: St. Louis County officer’s body camera captures moment he rescued flooded driver
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County officer’s body camera captured the moment he rescued a driver from flood waters. On July 26, as flooding was seen throughout the area, St. Louis County officers rescued numerous stranded citizens. The timestamp on the body camera video shows the rescue took place around 5:40 a.m.
kfmo.com
Motorcycle Wreck Injures Park Hills Man
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 38 year old Dale C. Metcalf, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday evening at 10:30. Highway Patrol reports show Metcalf was headed north at the West Exit of Highway 8 when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve. It ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the highway, and rolled over. Metcalf, who was not wearing a safety device when the wreck occurred, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Lindbergh bridge over I-270 to be demolished in mid-August
Crews are preparing to demolish an old bridge over I-270 in north St. Louis County.
KMOV
Search on for missing Chicago area man last seen near Alton
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing man from the Chicago area who may be heading to Chesterfield. Police are looking for 83-year-old Joseph Nies. Authorities say he left his home in Algonquin, Illinois Thursday morning and may be headed to Chesterfield. His car, a dark green 2010 Lexus LS 460, was last seen going west on the Clark Bridge from Alton into Missouri. His car bears Illinois license plate # 1049095.
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
St. Louis County animal shelter wanted to silence attorneys following I-Team report
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Our I-Team has been uncovering new allegations about a St. Louis county animal shelter. Following our investigation, attorneys say St. Louis County government has taken unprecedented steps to try and restrict more information from being revealed. PART 1: 'They didn't seem to care': Woman...
Faced with $9 million in flood damage, St. Charles County looks to prepare for next time
St. Charles County is $9 million deep after historic flooding the last few weeks. Now, they’re assessing what they can do to help prevent as much damage next time something similar happens.
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
Comments / 2