Saint Charles County, MO

Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Defiance, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Charles County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
KMOV

Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMOV

2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at St. Louis City nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub early Friday morning. The shooting happened at Sweet Times Nightclub in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at around 2:51 a.m. Police said a fight broke out inside of the club before spilling outside. They were eventually able to control the situation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude on Westmoreland Place, a source says. Other information was not immediately known.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfmo.com

Motorcycle Wreck Injures Park Hills Man

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 38 year old Dale C. Metcalf, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday evening at 10:30. Highway Patrol reports show Metcalf was headed north at the West Exit of Highway 8 when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve. It ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the highway, and rolled over. Metcalf, who was not wearing a safety device when the wreck occurred, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
PARK HILLS, MO
KMOV

Search on for missing Chicago area man last seen near Alton

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing man from the Chicago area who may be heading to Chesterfield. Police are looking for 83-year-old Joseph Nies. Authorities say he left his home in Algonquin, Illinois Thursday morning and may be headed to Chesterfield. His car, a dark green 2010 Lexus LS 460, was last seen going west on the Clark Bridge from Alton into Missouri. His car bears Illinois license plate # 1049095.
ALTON, IL
kfmo.com

Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault

(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

