(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 38 year old Dale C. Metcalf, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday evening at 10:30. Highway Patrol reports show Metcalf was headed north at the West Exit of Highway 8 when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve. It ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the highway, and rolled over. Metcalf, who was not wearing a safety device when the wreck occurred, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO