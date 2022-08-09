Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Region to Sweat Under Hot, Muggy Conditions Through Saturday
The National Weather Service said Wednesday that San Diego residents can expect hot, muggy weather to continue through Saturday. “Hot conditions will peak Thursday through Saturday,” the agency said in its forecast, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s in the county’s eastern valleys. “The combination of...
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday. *...
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
NBC San Diego
When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County
After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
More Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Tuesday as Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County
Isolated thunderstorms brought downpours to parts of San Diego County again Tuesday and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning. The warning was issued for an area of northeastern San Diego County until about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The mountains and deserts were under a flood watch through 10 p.m.
Rare ‘Scrippshenge’ sunset wows San Diego
You can only see it once or twice each year -- a uniquely San Diego sunset.
San Diego County Gets Unexpected Rain as Thunderstorms Move Across Region
San Diego County received unexpected thunder and rain on Monday night, with thunderstorms active from the coast to the deserts. The storms dumped inches in parts of the back country, and prompted flash flood warnings, but gentle showers fell along the coast. “It was a very active monsoon day across...
Chances of thunderstorms in the forecast
Chances of thunderstorms are in the forecast for San Diego!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 11 - 14
There are plenty of things happening around the county this weekend, from Chula Vista up to Escondido.
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
The Best San Diego Hikes for Your Next Coastal Adventure
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. San Diego might be famous for its sunny climate, surf scene, and fish tacos, but...
onscene.tv
Rescue of Man in The Sweetwater River Ravine | Spring Valley
08.10.2022 | 1:52 PM | SPRING VALLEY – A man was walking along the edge of the ravine when he slipped and fell into the ravine. He was trapped by water on one side and the steep inclines of the ravine. He used a cell phone to call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego
Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
SFGate
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
NBC San Diego
Local Makes Journey From Chick-Fil-A Worker to San Diego's First Black Franchise Owner
Amber Thomas is blazing a unique, very San Diego path in San Diego County. Thomas, who calls Spring Valley home, is the county's first Black owner and operator of a Chick-Fil-A franchise, which opened on opened July 7 on state Route 125 and Jamacha Road. “The journey began at a...
City officials celebrate installation of long-awaited traffic light
A traffic project over a decade in the making is finally complete in University City, City of San Diego officials announced Tuesday.
6 Lake Tahoe cabin rentals you can escape to for a quiet weekend
Ahead find six Lake Tahoe cabin rentals that will let you escape from city life, if only temporarily.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
Comments / 0