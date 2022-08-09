ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday. *...
NBC San Diego

When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County

After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
Santa Ysabel, CA
San Diego, CA
Warner Springs, CA
Borrego Springs, CA
San Diego, CA
outsidemagazine

The Best San Diego Hikes for Your Next Coastal Adventure

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. San Diego might be famous for its sunny climate, surf scene, and fish tacos, but...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego

Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego's First Truly Local Beer

A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

