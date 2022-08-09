Read full article on original website
Five people safely escaped sinking boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five people safety escaped their sinking boat Wednesday afternoon. There was a loud bang and the 22-foot, Chris-Craft-style boat started taking on water about half a mile from shore around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.
Portage firefighters train on West Lake for water rescues
PORTAGE, MI – Over 20 people gathered on West Lake to practice water rescues Thursday evening. The Portage Department of Public Safety Fire Division conducted a joint training with the Kalamazoo County Dive and Rescue team Aug. 11 at West Lake. It was one of three evenings of trainings.
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Ask Ellen: If lightning strikes water will fish get electrocuted?
When lighting strikes the water, are people safe? Or will they get shocked? Also, what about the fish in the water below?
'There's no price on life': Recent drownings spark continued debate on lifeguards on Lake Michigan beaches
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Following several deadly drownings on the West Michigan lakeshore, the conversation around lifeguards on beaches has been sparked once again. Big waves and strong currents on both Sunday and Monday claimed three lives, and since mid-July, a total of eight people have drowned. 13 ON...
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
5 Lake Michigan beaches on ‘dangerous’ list with big waves forecast
HOLLAND, MI - Beaches between Manistee and St. Joseph have been put on the “dangerous” conditions list by the National Weather Service because strong currents and building waves are expected along the Lake Michigan coastline. Waves are expected to build during the morning hours on Thursday, peaking at...
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Beagles removed from harsh conditions arrive at two West Michigan shelters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Thirty-five of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility arrived in West Michigan on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Humane Society of West Michigan received 25 of the rescue beagles, while the Harbor Humane Society of Ottawa County took in 10. The beagles were removed...
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Bike Wave barriers installed in Kalamazoo to protect bicycle lane
KALAMAZOO, MI -- There is a new wave in town, designed to increase safety and keep cars out of the bike lane. The new Bike Wave barrier was installed recently along West Lovell Street to protect a dedicated bicycle lane as part of the city of Kalamazoo’s ongoing efforts to increase pedestrian safety and add more pedestrian-friendly features to its streets network.
2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
South Haven rejects citizen petition to reduce number of short-term rentals
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- Following legal advice, the city of South Haven rejected a citizen-submitted petition that, if approved, would have capped the number of short-term rentals in the beach town. A destination on the Lake Michigan shoreline, people flock to South Haven every summer, and hundreds of Airbnbs and...
Work on natural gas system will cause 2 road closures in Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Consumers Energy will begin working to upgrade and modernize the natural gas system in the Kalamazoo area next week, causing two separate road closures and detours, the company said. The two closures are:. Monday, Aug. 15 to Monday, Aug. 29 on W. KL Ave. between 11th Street...
‘Just stay out': SHAES implores beachgoers to stay out of Lake Michigan today
South Haven Area Emergency Services says bystanders rescued two people from Lake Michigan at South Beach.
