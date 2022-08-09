ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
bouldercityreview.com

More human remains found at Lake Mead

More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, according to officials at the national recreation area. The National Park Service stated that human skeletal remains were spotted at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Swim Beach area of the lake and were recovered with assistance from the dive team from Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.
SFGate

Remains found Saturday at Lake Mead may be from July 25 set

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Human remains found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area last weekend may actually be from the same set of bones discovered 12 days earlier, authorities said Tuesday. National Park Service officials said rangers were called Saturday to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona after skeletal...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/. * At 517 PM PDT/517 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Cove, or 34 miles southeast of Overton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph wind gusts on the lake. Hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Hazardous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity. * Locations impacted include Echo Bay, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, South Cove, Meadview and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
8 News Now

Flooding is very possible today

Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And […]
