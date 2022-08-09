Read full article on original website
Lightning, downpours hit Las Vegas again as city sees wettest monsoon season in 10 years
Las Vegas saw severe flooding and a rash of lightning again Thursday night.
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
Lightning, thunderstorms hit north end of Las Vegas valley causing fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain, wind, lightning, and thunder hit the north end of Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. An 8 News Now viewer sent in a video after lightning hit a tree in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Clayton and Washburn. A storm cell over the Sheep Range managed to create some storms […]
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as thunderstorms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
bouldercityreview.com
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, according to officials at the national recreation area. The National Park Service stated that human skeletal remains were spotted at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Swim Beach area of the lake and were recovered with assistance from the dive team from Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of northwest Clark County
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northwestern Clark County on Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service.
Power restored after outage limited fuel availability on I-15 north of Vegas
After Clark County warned drivers headed north on I-15 that they may not be able to fuel up along the interstate due to a power outage, county officials reported power had been restored.
SFGate
Remains found Saturday at Lake Mead may be from July 25 set
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Human remains found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area last weekend may actually be from the same set of bones discovered 12 days earlier, authorities said Tuesday. National Park Service officials said rangers were called Saturday to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona after skeletal...
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/. * At 517 PM PDT/517 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Cove, or 34 miles southeast of Overton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph wind gusts on the lake. Hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Hazardous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity. * Locations impacted include Echo Bay, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, South Cove, Meadview and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
news3lv.com
Death Valley gives glimpse of aftermath, clean-up efforts following historic flood
Las Vegas (KSNV) — When park rangers at Death Valley National Park began looking for flood damage, it wasn’t hard to find. Chunks of asphalt lay in the desert in Mud Canyon, where water undercut the road. Just one area is now slated for massive repairs. “In a...
KOLO TV Reno
Spirit Airlines touches down in Biggest Little City with nonstop service between Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spirit Airlines has landed in Northern Nevada. On Wednesday, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed its latest addition as the budget airline begins a twice daily nonstop service to Las Vegas. “Prices are so high and people are really feeling it,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We really...
NEW: COVID-19 dropping fast in Clark County for second straight week
COVID-19 cases continue to drop fast in Clark County, falling more than 20% for the second week in a row according to data released Wednesday, and hospitalizations are following the same trend.
Flooding is very possible today
Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And […]
New NASA satellite images show Death Valley flooding
NASA has released new images showing the park and extended area before and after the storm.
I-15 southbound lanes near Primm reopen following flooding
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol has closed down a portion of I-15 due to flooding.
