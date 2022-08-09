Read full article on original website
Workhorse shares tank on anemic Q2 revenue
Workhorse Group’s second-quarter revenue of $12,600 looks like a typo. But the maker of medium-duty electric delivery vans and chassis needs to put up with snickers and head-scratching for a while longer. After gains in nine of the last 10 Wall Street sessions, Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 24.16%...
Rivian posts second-quarter revenue above estimates, but expects a wider loss for the year
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive maintained its full-year guidance for deliveries Thursday. The automaker reported second-quarter revenue that was higher than Wall Street expected. But it trimmed its full-year financial outlook, saying that investors should now expect a wider loss and lower capital expenditures than it had previously forecast. Electric...
Partner Communications Clocks 2% Revenue Growth In Q2
Partner Communications Company Ltd PTNR reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $245 million. Service revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $202 million, and Equipment revenue fell 20% Y/Y to $44 million. Service revenues for the cellular segment increased 9% Y/Y to $131 million, and the fixed-line segment rose...
Rivian Stock Higher As 2022 Production Hopes Offset $5.45 Billion Loss Forecast
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares edged higher after the upstart electric truckmaker forecast a wider-than-expected 2022 loss but stuck to its forecast of producing 25,000 vehicles by the end of the year. The stock also found support from a number of analysts upgrades, with price target boosts from RBC, D.A. Davidson...
The RealReal Co-CEO Blames ‘Great Resignation Part 2’ for Sliding Sales
The RealReal saw revenue soar 47.2 percent to $154.4 million in its second quarter, but net losses of $53.2 million and a slow hiring period have led the company to cut its sales and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. In a Nutshell: Following a common theme in line with the current macroeconomic headwinds, The RealReal is lowering its 2022 guidance. The luxury consignment firm now expects $615 million to $635 million in revenue for the full year, a downgrade from prior estimates of $635 million to $665 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV) is now projected to be between $1.85...
In First Half of 2022, VistaJet Private Flight Subscriptions Climb Double Digits
In the first half of 2022, private aviation company VistaJet reported double-digit growth despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Sales across VistaJet's subscription program reached all-time highs. Regionally, North America accounted for around half of VistaJet program revenue, with sales more than doubling in the region. Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of VistaJet, joined Cheddar News to talk about trends and changes in the private jet industry and discusses the company's sustainability goals.
Ransomware attack costs HanesBrands $100 million in net sales
HanesBrands suffered a $100 million blow from a ransomware attack that temporarily devastated its supply chain and orders, the company said Thursday. Why it matters: These cyber attacks pose a serious financial threat to companies in which bad actors seize control of their target's systems and then threaten to delete data, release information or refuse to relinquish control until payment is received.
Why Enovix Stock Is Soaring Today
Enovix has finally started commercializing its battery technology. Because of that, it's seeing accelerating interest from customers. That's positioning it to capitalize on the enormous opportunity for batteries in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Dutch Bros 2Q Revenue Jumps 44%; Raises Forecast
Dutch Bros Inc. coffee chain reported a sharp increase in revenue in the second quarter. Revenue rose 44% at $186.4 million in the quarter from a year earlier. Total revenue for the year is now projected to be at least $715 million from $700 million. The chain opened its 600th...
Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens
Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
Rivian Q2 2022 Financial Results: Net Loss Widens To $1.7 Billion
Rivian Automotive has released the financial results for the second quarter of 2022, and the company continues to burn through cash at an even higher rate than before. The EV startup posted a revenue of $364 million in Q2 while its net loss widened to $1.71 billion, from $580 million the year before. Meanwhile, capital expenses in the quarter fell to $359 million, from $431 million a year earlier, when Rivian was readying its assembly plant in Illinois for the start of production.
CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
HanesBrands Speeds up Supply Chain Remake After $100M Hit From Cyberattack
After suffering a cyberattack that cost it $100 million in net sales, HanesBrands is pressing forward with its efforts to remake its supply chain and innovate its products. “Our second-quarter results fell below our expectations as a result of unexpected events and the difficult global operating environment,” HanesBrands CEO Steve Bratspies said in the company’s Q2 earnings release. “Despite the challenges, we continue to make progress on our Full Potential plan.”
Mixed news about the electronics supply chain
The global electronics supply chain is beginning to stabilize, albeit unevenly. The good news is that even though demand is expected to stay strong and issues will persist into 2023, availability is expected to improve. That's according to an analysis of data from Supplyframe, an industry ecosystem catering to businesses...
Home Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers Pulling Back
The supply of homes for sale across the US grew at a record rate last month, another sign that higher mortgage costs are cooling down the housing market. The number of active listings nationwide jumped 31% from a year earlier, a record-high increase for a third straight month, according to a report Tuesday by Realtor.com.
