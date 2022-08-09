ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 16,137 COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths over the past week

By Arjun Thakkar, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
Over the last week, Michigan reported 16,137 new COVID-19 cases, an average of 2,305.3 cases per day, and 137 new deaths, according to data released Tuesday by the state health department.

New cases decreased by 20% compared to last week, and new deaths represent a 29.2% increase from the previous report.

Vaccinating Michigan:Tracking the progress of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Over the last week, the positivity rate for diagnostic tests is 21.55%%, with 19,629 of 91,098 tests positive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has had 2,708,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37,671 deaths due to COVID-19.

Comments / 8

jeff busman
2d ago

fake numbers! getting closer to november the numbers will increase!

Reply(1)
8
