Cameron Diaz Loves These $7 Sea Salt Flakes So Much That She Travels Everywhere With Them

By Taylor Jeffries
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3e7j_0hAqpLJo00
Image: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection. Courtesy of Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection.

Chances are you’re curious to know a little more about superstars and their personal life. And, if you’re lucky enough to take a look at the inside of their purse, the contents can tell you what they’re like daily. A cell phone, lip balms, and gum are essential items. But what are celebrities’ must-have items that they carry around everywhere with them? Well, actress Cameron Diaz recently shared with The Strategist the things she couldn’t live without, and there’s one unexpected item always in her possession. Diaz always travels with Maldon’s Sea Salt Flakes , and you’ll want to as well. “I even bring a stash with me when I travel, just in case,” said the actress. This gourmet sea salt is an absolute hit for those who love to season their food. There are over 32,000 positive reviews for it on Amazon, that’s how good it is. Plus, the Maldon Sea Salt Flakes only cost $7 for such flavor and quality.

Cameron Diaz Swears By Only Two Makeup Products — Including This Hydrating Lipstick That's Perfect for All Day Wear

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8HWI_0hAqpLJo00
Image: Maldon . Courtesy of Maldon.

The actress, however, is fond of this seasoning as a finishing touch. “Maldon’s salt is special. The flakes are a unique pyramid shape. When you break them up over food, you get that little crunch of salt without overdoing it (unlike table salt),” said Diaz. “I don’t use it to cook or season. I usually use kosher salt for that and Maldon for finishing.”

As Diaz mentioned earlier, this pure salt looks as marvelous as its tastes. The soft, crunchy flakes resemble pyramid crystals and provide a clean aftertaste. And a little goes a long way. They help to deepen the flavor of any dish. So it’s no surprise that Diaz, a self-designated “salty gal”, uses it on everything, particularly on avocado toast in the morning.

Salt improves everything, so snag the Maldon Sea Salt Flakes now to have at hand at every meal.

SheKnows

SheKnows

