Texas State

The Truth Teller!
2d ago

Sounds like a good plan... New York can bus activists to Texas who will spend lots of new York tax payer money on lodging, food, and many other expenses with no return on investment while New York also gets to cover the expenses of the MANY illegal aliens arriving in NYC. Sounds like a win for Texas all around!!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR

NPR reported on Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
FLORIDA STATE
Columbia University

Mayor Adams: Let's Turn Abbott's Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Florida bans Medicaid use on gender-affirming treatments

Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has reportedly finalized rules that prevent health care providers from billing the state's Medicaid program for gender-affirming medical treatments. Politico reported on Thursday that the agency added new language to Medicaid program rules stating that it would not cover services for the treatment...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

John Fetterman returns to Senate campaign trail after health scare, contest with Mehmet Oz enters final months

Pennsylvania Senate candidate and the state’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is heading back to the campaign trail after health troubles sidelined him for more than 90 days. Fetterman, 52, will host an event Friday evening in Erie County, Pennsylvania where the Democrat is expected to open up about a stroke he suffered in May that threatened his political aspirations as well as his life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NY1

Advocates 'very confident' housing background check ban will pass

New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers introduced the Fair Chance for Housing Act Thursday, which would prohibit landlords from discriminating against potential tenants based on their criminal record. “New Yorkers who have paid their debts still experience severe discrimination, no matter how minor the offense or how long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

