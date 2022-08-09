Read full article on original website
The Truth Teller!
2d ago
Sounds like a good plan... New York can bus activists to Texas who will spend lots of new York tax payer money on lodging, food, and many other expenses with no return on investment while New York also gets to cover the expenses of the MANY illegal aliens arriving in NYC. Sounds like a win for Texas all around!!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
New York Mayor Called Governor Abbott an Anti-American Governor
The back-and-forth comments between Texas Governor and New York Mayor continue over the migrants that were bused to New York. Now, Mayor Eric Adams said he may send the migrants back to Texas on a bus that Governor Greg Abbott sent to New York and Washington, D.C.
Migrant War of Words – Texas Governor Abbott to Mayor Adams: “Go Ahead – Make My Day”
NEW YORK (77 WABC) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on Fox News — sounding like Hollywood movie cop Dirty Harry — saying to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, “go ahead mayor — make my day,” in response to Adams suggesting he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against the Republican for the “Good of America.”
Abbott's campaign hits back after NYC Mayor Adams threatens to bus New Yorkers to Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign on Tuesday shot back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after Hizzoner threatened to send busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott in the upcoming gubernatorial election in retaliation for Texas sending busloads of migrants to the Big Apple. "I already...
Abbott sends message to NYC Mayor Adams about campaigning for Beto O'Rourke in Texas: 'Bring it'
Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded Wednesday to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who vowed to bring busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign for Abbott's Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke. "I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Abbott responded on "The Faulkner Focus," saying...
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas
NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
With less than 3 months to go, Hochul leads Zeldin in NY governor's race
With a little less than three months until Election Day in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is comfortably ahead of her challenger, Lee Zeldin. But, in a volatile political climate, nothing is for certain. Hochul has held the office of governor for slightly less than a year, after Andrew Cuomo...
DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR
NPR reported on Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
Do AOC's constituents back her calls to defund the police as violent crime surges in the district?
NEW YORK CITY – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's constituents told Fox News they oppose defunding the police as crime in the district continues to rise. "I don't think it's a good idea to defund the police," one local, Daniel, said. "I think we need more police in the area." Another...
TX gov. hopeful to heckler: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."
"The Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse." Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The crisis at the Texas southern border continues to escalate. Last week Texas Gov Greg Abbott started bussing migrants caught crossing the border illegally to Washington DC and New York City. This move has infuriated the mayors of the two cities.
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
