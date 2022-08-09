Read full article on original website
Twitter squirms as Biden looks lost, coughs through speeches, shakes hands afterwards: 'Not fit to serve'
Twitter users expressed discomfort over viral clips of President Joe Biden coughing repeatedly throughout a Tuesday White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill and then shaking hands with several lawmakers afterwards. Biden also looked dead in the water while expecting a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., even though the two had shaken hands only seconds prior.
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Biden said, ‘If you get vaccinated, you won’t get COVID.’ Today, he tested positive for COVID
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID today, the White House announced. The positive test comes several months after Biden received his second booster shot in March. This would mean Biden has had four vaccine doses and still tested positive for COVID. "This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID....
Joe Biden, 79, shares smiling photo from his desk as he fights Covid the day after revealing cancer diagnosis
PRESIDENT Joe Biden has shared a photo of himself smiling from his desk after testing positive for Covid-19. Biden's symptoms include fatigue, a dry cough and a runny nose, according to his doctor, who spoke after the White House announced the president's positive diagnosis on Thursday. The president reassured Americans...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Trump FBI raid: Lindsey Graham says Mar-a-Lago search increases likelihood he runs for president again in 2024
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home will make him more likely to run for president in 2024. Graham, R-S.C., also demanded more information on the impetus for the raid during comments at an event with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
FBI searched Melania’s wardrobe, spent hours in Trump’s private office during Mar-a-Lago raid
FBI agents scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers when they raided the former First Family’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning. The Post has learned that the search warrant used by...
Wife of Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan makes impassioned plea to Biden for his release
The wife of a US Navy lieutenant who was jailed for three years in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical episode says she plans to stay in Washington DC “as long as it takes” to secure his release.Brittany Alkonis called on President Joe Biden to intervene after exhausting legal efforts to prove her husband Ridge Alkonis had been denied a fair trial.“This is really about my kids, while it is hard for us, the ones really paying the price for this and for the alliance and politics are my kids,” she told Fox News.The Navy officer and...
Former RNC chair Michael Steele on MSNBC: 'Assume' all Republicans are 'dangerous until proven otherwise'
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele told MSNBC viewers that they should "assume" all Republicans are "dangerous until proven otherwise" while discussing the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. During MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes," guest host Alicia Menendez, Steele and NBC News' justice reporter Ryan Reilly...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
Judge who green-lit raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home donated thousands to Obama
The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama's presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008. Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more...
Greg Gutfeld warns of setup by media using Trump FBI raid as an excuse to track down more people in red hats
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld advised those who feel anger toward the FBI's raid on former President Trump's residence to look at this "soberly" because the press wants you to react angrily as a form of a "setup." GREG GUTFELD: Well, I get it. I mean, ratings. I mean, if...
Biden skewered for admitting ‘God knows what else’ is in Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden was criticized on Twitter on Monday for appearing to admit that he does not know what is in the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that his administration championed. "What we're doing today, what we passed yesterday, helping to take care of everything from health care to God knows...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
