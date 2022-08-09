FBI's Shantel VanSanten Ponders Nina's Fate Once Maggie Returns

Click here to read the full article.

Shantel VanSanten is “excited,” albeit uncertain, to see what the future holds for FBI ‘s Special Agent Nina Chase once predecessor Maggie Bell (played by series vet Missy Peregrym) returns to action.

To accommodate the springtime start of Peregrym’s maternity leave, Maggie was sent off-camera to recover from residual nerve damage after the sarin gas crisis in Episode 18. VanSanten — whose primary day job remains Apple TV+’s For All Mankind , which is currently in its third season — was in turn promoted to recurring status, as Nina stepped in as a temporary member of Jubal’s team, partnered at first with OA (Zeeko Zaki) but also with others.

Peregrym — who gave birth to her second child last month — shared on Instagram in July that she will be back at work on the CBS procedural this fall, albeit a few weeks late .

“ FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” she wrote. “I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

According to sources, that timetable should put Peregrym back on air sometime around mid-fall. ( FBI opens Season 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where it will again lead into its International and Most Wanted offshoots.)

And once Maggie is back doing her badass thing for the team, will Nina stick around? Or quietly exit stage left?

VanSanten, who thus far has appeared in four episodes as a recurring player (plus one as a guest star), tells TVLine, “The plan was always to do these 10 episodes while [Missy] got to have her baby and recover, and then she’ll be back.” As for her future with the well-watched procedural, she said, “I think the door is open, and I’m excited to see where that might lead.” ( With reporting by Michael Ausiello )

