MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health is looking for a few good dogs and their like-minded owners to join the pet therapy program at the region’s only academic health system. From tiny to tall, a variety of dogs of varying breeds, including a Doberman, golden retrievers and even a few Heinz-57 mutts have brightened the spirits of children and adults at USA Health hospitals in recent years. While the pandemic paused the program for a while, human and canine teams once again are visiting each week with patients and their caregivers.

2 DAYS AGO