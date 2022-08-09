Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet therapy teams needed at USA Health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health is looking for a few good dogs and their like-minded owners to join the pet therapy program at the region’s only academic health system. From tiny to tall, a variety of dogs of varying breeds, including a Doberman, golden retrievers and even a few Heinz-57 mutts have brightened the spirits of children and adults at USA Health hospitals in recent years. While the pandemic paused the program for a while, human and canine teams once again are visiting each week with patients and their caregivers.
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
New school year, new school in Baldwin County
The 2022-23 school year is officially underway in Baldwin County as more than 30 thousand students headed back to class but for one school this first day was a first.
Court Says A Florida Hospital Can Face Brain Damage Malpractice Case
An appeals court Wednesday said plaintiffs can pursue a medical-negligence case against a Pensacola hospital in a dispute involving emergency-room care provided to a woman who suffered brain damage. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a lower-court decision in favor
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Complaints that Tillman's Corner homeless camps go unchecked and wreak havoc
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile homeowners questioning city letters sent out warning them about garbage cans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile homeowners, have you received a warning notice about your garbage cans? If so, you’re not alone. Several homes in one neighborhood have gotten them in the past few weeks. The letter is a warning for either leaving your garbage cans out too late or...
USA Health receives $2.59 million grant for ‘tick-borne’ viruses
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A University of South Alabama faculty member has received a multi-million dollar grant in order to the “infection dynamics of an emerging tick-borne virus,” according to a release from the USA Health department. According to the release, Meghan Hermance, Ph.D., and other researchers at USA plan to use the $2.59 […]
utv44.com
Cruise lines reducing COVID policies, heading back to pre-pandemic normal
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Yesterday the Royal Caribbean joined the Norwegian Cruise Line in dropping vaccination requirements for their passengers. Back in 2020 the cruise industry was shut down due to COVID, but after 2 and a half years in the pandemic many are heading back to their pre-pandemic normal.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office providing mentorships to teenage girls
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has added on to their already existing Blazer Academy in the hopes of providing mentorships to teenage girls. The Sheriff’s Blazer Academy, Female Edition, had its first couple of classes this month. The academy focuses on providing positive life skills to assist the girls with […]
utv44.com
School Safety: Gulf Shores buying $300k magnetic door lock, monitoring system
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are improving campus security as school systems around the country continue to re-examine their safety measures in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School massacre. Added peace of mind is coming for educators and students inside Gulf Shores City...
utv44.com
Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
utv44.com
Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
WALA-TV FOX10
Don’t share threats posted on social media, Mobile police urge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A threat against several local schools quickly ballooned when others shared the original post, Mobile police said Tuesday. The threats late Monday night and early Tuesday morning sparked an immediate law enforcement response that led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy on a charge of making a terrorist threat. Police said they questioned two other teenagers but released them.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Stonebridge Elementary School students and parents kick off the school year at their new school
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -The first day of school in Baldwin County is always exciting. “I’m ready to see my friends and meet my teacher,” said a student. But today’s a little extra special at the brand new Stonebridge Elementary School. “l think it’s special to the...
VIDEO: Black bear seen in Saraland neighborhood
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A black bear was captured on video Thursday morning at a house in a Saraland neighborhood. Heather Messick, a resident of Saraland, said this isn’t the first time she has seen a bear in her neighborhood. “I’ve seen what I think is that same bear almost every day in my neighbor’s […]
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
utv44.com
Alligator hunting season begins in our area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Thusday, Alligator hunting season begins in our area starting at sunset for coastal and southwest zones. Both zones close at sunrise the following Sunday. Not just anyone can go hunting for gators; registration and a drawing has already been held. Only people that were...
Comments / 2