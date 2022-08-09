ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

LPD officer by day, boxing champ by night

By Nate Salazar
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLQeu_0hAqnMYl00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – She’s part fighter, part peacemaker.

A local police officer is getting ready to try her hand at winning a national championship.

“I am so excited. I get to represent the state I’m from, and more importantly, I get to represent the department I work for because I work for, the Capital City of Lansing,” said LPD officer Kimberly Green.

Green is working hard to achieve her personal goals, while also serving and protecting the people of Lansing.

Now she’s ready to take her swings on a bigger stage.

“The golden gloves is a national tournament here in the United States. Each state will put up a fighter, we’ll go through a state bracket where you fight here in the state, you become a state champion if you win it, and then you have the opportunity to represent your state at nationals with Golden Gloves. It’s held in Tulsa, Oklahoma.” Green said.

And with a record of six wins and zero losses, that’s exactly what Green plans to do.

She has already won a few national events like the “King of the Jungle” tournament in 2019 and the 2021 women’s classic in Atlanta. But all of her training happens right here in Lansing.

“I train on the south side of Lansing, off of Southland, 914 Southland Avenue, between Mount Hope and Holmes. At a team called Team Glass, the owner is Willy Glass, he is the coach there, and I have been working with him for about four years,” said Green.

As for the Golden Gloves, she’s got high hopes.

“I’m hoping to be ranked No. 1 in my weight division in the United States, which is a hefty goal. The objective for me is to just represent the State of Michigan and the City of Lansing to the best of my ability. If that means taking it all home, awesome. If it’s not, I’m there to leave it all in the ring,” she said.

Kimberly competes in the event starting on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
Atlanta, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash

LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#Boxing Gloves#Boxing Ring#Mount Hope#Golden Gloves#Southland
1240 WJIM

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

MSU sees “historic” fundraising success this year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University raised $284.4 million in cash and gifts from alumni and other donors this fiscal year, a new record. The University’s previous record was reached in 2019 – $272.6 million. In 2020 MSU raised $232 million. This fiscal year saw MSU opening the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, […]
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy