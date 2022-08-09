Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Children immunization rates are falling behind in the Valley
School is soon about to be in session, and as playgrounds and classrooms fill with children across the Valley, health officials are concerned all children could be at risk as immunization rates reach all time lows. “This is really alarming us," said Dr. Avery August with the American Association of...
KIMA TV
Expect irrigation shutdown for some in Yakima
YAKIMA— Some people in Yakima find their pipes running dry as they try to turn on irrigation today. Irrigation lines will be shut off today, August 9, in West Yakima due to repairs. The outage will affect City of Yakima irrigation customers from West Lincoln Ave to West Yakima...
KIMA TV
State help called in to protect homes, water treatment plant from Canyon Road Fire
UPDATE 10:00 AM | State firefighting assistance has been called into help stop the Canyon Road fire from destroying homes and a wastewater treatment plant. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste officially authorized the mobilization of state firefighting assistance and resources for the Canyon Road Fire at the request of Chief Joel Byam of Yakima County Fire District 5.
KIMA TV
Tap and Draft, two Great Pyrenees mixes are up for adoption
These two affectionate pups were found in Toppenish by animal control about a month ago. To adopt them, go to Yakima Humane Society's website. Tap: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693439&fbclid=IwAR1YJk6d4T8cRmQrQ7A_8JLdJ-R0klgoEyQbTxCdHmusxmIjDDfkZaSJEjI. Draft: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693425&fbclid=IwAR3e1q33J6uSk0QCxX_IRffiPAq57dZXJfmPqq-rtvELubejEDy0McK7RTo.
KIMA TV
Local man says the Canyon Road fire started a few feet away from his house
Jack McFarland, a veteran that has lived in the area for almost 50 years, says he could not believe his eyes when he saw the Canyon Road fire start on his property. McFarland says he and his neighbors immediately for their hoses in attempt to put out the fire, which was not too far from his house.
KIMA TV
Moxee Police say recent homicide was expected due to a trend they've noticed
Moxee police say homicides are not common in the area, but they expected this recent one due to an eerie trend they have noticed. On Saturday morning, police were called to an apartment complex located at 8505 Beauchene Road about a gunshot victim, who turned out to be dead. Moxee...
KIMA TV
Yakima Police search for teen missing for 2 weeks
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway who has been missing for more than 2 weeks. Yakima police say Hurley was visiting family in Yakima when he ran away. He was last seen July 25th by West Valley Park. Police say he...
KIMA TV
Cow Canyon Fire 60% contained, some risk of lightning Wednesday
NACHES - Fire crews may be getting a handle on the Cow Canyon Fire as they have reached 60% containment and it has been several days since it has grown in size. As of Wednesday the fire has burned an estimated 5,832 acres. That amount has stayed constant since Monday morning,
KIMA TV
Man dies at Harborview after being assaulted in Yakima
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they first learned of the homicide of a man in Yakima after being contacted by the medical examiner in King County. According to YPD, the King County Medical Examiner called them this weekend about a man who'd died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
KIMA TV
Vantage Highway Fire to 90% containment, but crews fear brewing weather conditions
KITTITAS COUNTY— The Vantage Highway Fire is almost at full containment thanks to the dedicated work of firefighters, incident commanders say. Incident commanders report the Vantage Highway fire is now at 90% containment and has burned a total of 30,659 acres as of Tuesday morning. Firefighters have begun repair...
KIMA TV
Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Sunnyside identified
SUNNYSIDE -- The names of the Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies who fired back in the shooting that left a local man dead have been released. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the Sunnyside officer-involved shooting that occurred this past Saturday, August 6. According to a new press...
KIMA TV
Yakima police investigating 2nd person shot at suspected suicide
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they are investigating after finding a woman shot in the hip while responding to reports of a man who'd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they responded 11:15pm Sunday to the 1100 block of S 44th Avenue to a 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KIMA TV
Police say an intoxicated 24-year-old Yakima driver crashes into power pole
According to the Yakima Police Department at around 10 pm last night, officers responded to multiple calls of a car traveling at high speeds. The car crashed into a power pole on the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Englewood Avenue when they...
