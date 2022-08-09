ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Children immunization rates are falling behind in the Valley

School is soon about to be in session, and as playgrounds and classrooms fill with children across the Valley, health officials are concerned all children could be at risk as immunization rates reach all time lows. “This is really alarming us," said Dr. Avery August with the American Association of...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Expect irrigation shutdown for some in Yakima

YAKIMA— Some people in Yakima find their pipes running dry as they try to turn on irrigation today. Irrigation lines will be shut off today, August 9, in West Yakima due to repairs. The outage will affect City of Yakima irrigation customers from West Lincoln Ave to West Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

State help called in to protect homes, water treatment plant from Canyon Road Fire

UPDATE 10:00 AM | State firefighting assistance has been called into help stop the Canyon Road fire from destroying homes and a wastewater treatment plant. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste officially authorized the mobilization of state firefighting assistance and resources for the Canyon Road Fire at the request of Chief Joel Byam of Yakima County Fire District 5.
GRANDVIEW, WA
KIMA TV

Tap and Draft, two Great Pyrenees mixes are up for adoption

These two affectionate pups were found in Toppenish by animal control about a month ago. To adopt them, go to Yakima Humane Society's website. Tap: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693439&fbclid=IwAR1YJk6d4T8cRmQrQ7A_8JLdJ-R0klgoEyQbTxCdHmusxmIjDDfkZaSJEjI. Draft: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693425&fbclid=IwAR3e1q33J6uSk0QCxX_IRffiPAq57dZXJfmPqq-rtvELubejEDy0McK7RTo.
TOPPENISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Yakima County, WA
Government
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima County, WA
Society
KIMA TV

Yakima Police search for teen missing for 2 weeks

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway who has been missing for more than 2 weeks. Yakima police say Hurley was visiting family in Yakima when he ran away. He was last seen July 25th by West Valley Park. Police say he...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Cow Canyon Fire 60% contained, some risk of lightning Wednesday

NACHES - Fire crews may be getting a handle on the Cow Canyon Fire as they have reached 60% containment and it has been several days since it has grown in size. As of Wednesday the fire has burned an estimated 5,832 acres. That amount has stayed constant since Monday morning,
NACHES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Hud#Emergency Shelters#Point#Time
KIMA TV

Man dies at Harborview after being assaulted in Yakima

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they first learned of the homicide of a man in Yakima after being contacted by the medical examiner in King County. According to YPD, the King County Medical Examiner called them this weekend about a man who'd died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Sunnyside identified

SUNNYSIDE -- The names of the Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies who fired back in the shooting that left a local man dead have been released. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the Sunnyside officer-involved shooting that occurred this past Saturday, August 6. According to a new press...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima police investigating 2nd person shot at suspected suicide

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say they are investigating after finding a woman shot in the hip while responding to reports of a man who'd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they responded 11:15pm Sunday to the 1100 block of S 44th Avenue to a 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless

Comments / 0

Community Policy