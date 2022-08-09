Read full article on original website
Trump-backed NC Senate candidate Ted Budd gets key law enforcement endorsement over Democratic opponent
EXCLUSIVE -- U.S. Senate candidate for North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd, received a key law enforcement endorsement on Wednesday that was previously once received by his Democrat opponent. Budd, who currently represents North Carolina’s 13th congressional district, earned a slot on the GOP ticket to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard...
Judge orders arrest of Colorado county clerk Tina Peters
A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who has been indicted on charges of tampering with voting machine equipment and is barred from administering the 2022 elections. The arrest warrant comes in response to Peters's alleged violation of the terms of...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Special prosecutor says Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant should not face state charges
A Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed an Army lieutenant and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop in 2020 should not face state charges, a special prosecutor says, though he formally referred the case to the US Attorney's Office for a federal civil rights investigation.
Judge Allegedly Pointed Gun at Attorneys in West Virginia Courtroom — and Now Lawyer Is Speaking Out
During a trial in West Virginia in March, a judge allegedly pulled out a handgun, scanned the room with it, and pointed it directly at the defense team, according to a defense attorney who was present. The judge then allegedly laid it on the judge's bench and rotated it until the barrel was facing the defense attorneys before continuing on with the trial.
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement. After hearing more...
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction.While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state...
Man who threatened to kill Fauci is sentenced to 3 years in prison
“Everyone has the right to disagree. But you do not have the right to threaten a federal official’s life.”. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a West Virginia man to more than three years in prison for sending threatening emails to Anthony Fauci, including one in which he said the immunologist and his family would be beaten to death and set on fire, prosecutors said.
‘A Paradigm Case for Sanctions’: Bob Dylan’s Attorneys Want Accuser’s Lawyers to Pay Up for ‘Brazen Discovery Misconduct’
Attorneys for music icon Bob Dylan are pursuing monetary sanctions against opposing counsel not long after a sexual abuse accuser’s lawsuit was dropped and dismissed with prejudice. The lawyers, in an Aug. 4 filing, referred to the matter at hand as a “paradigm case for sanctions,” particularly to “address...
Judge denies Activision Blizzard’s bid to dismiss parts of lawsuit
A judge has denied Activision Blizzard’s bid to dismiss parts of a lawsuit brought against the company by the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing, a motion in which the video game maker alleged the agency’s desire for media attention has damaged the firm’s reputation with unfounded allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.
Federal judge OKs class action status for immigrant slaughterhouse workers suing federal agents
A judge this week shot down a bid by the federal government to force each of the 104 Grainger County slaughterhouse workers rounded up in a legally suspect raid to file suit against agents accused of targeting them solely based on their race or ethnicity. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Tuesday agreed to grant […] The post Federal judge OKs class action status for immigrant slaughterhouse workers suing federal agents appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Records show U.S. Department of Justice nixed civil rights investigation in Grainger County case
The Department of Justice nixed a civil rights investigation of a federal agent purportedly captured on video placing his boot on the neck of a Latino worker at a Grainger County slaughterhouse — within days of receiving a referral on the incident and one week before the agent was interviewed about it, newly revealed records […] The post Records show U.S. Department of Justice nixed civil rights investigation in Grainger County case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Ex-JPMorgan traders cleared of racketeering, found guilty of fraud
Three former JPMorgan Chase & Co. employees were acquitted of racketeering and conspiracy charges in a landmark futures manipulation trial on Wednesday, although two were found guilty on other charges including fraud, a Department of Justice spokesperson said. The case against the bank's former global precious metals desk head Michael...
